Beşiktaş scored twice in the final 15 minutes to defeat Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, in a match halted for nearly half an hour after police clashed with Turkish fans who displayed a pro-Palestinian banner.

The fifth-round match, played at a neutral venue in Batumi, Georgia, was suspended in the 26th minute after local police used force and pepper spray against Beşiktaş supporters who unfurled a banner reading "Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine," waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans.

Several fans required medical attention, including one supporter who was reportedly knocked to the ground and carried out on a stretcher. Danish referee Morten Krogh sent both teams to the dressing rooms during the stoppage.

Play resumed nearly 30 minutes later, and Beşiktaş secured the 2-1 victory with late goals from Junior Olaitan and Orkun Kökçü. Earlier, Beşiktaş players had declined to shake hands with their Hapoel counterparts before kickoff.

Several people were believed to have been detained after the incident in the stands, local media reported.

In a statement, Beşiktaş accused Georgian security forces of using "disproportionate" force against its supporters before and during the match, adding that the Istanbul club had filed a formal complaint with UEFA.

"We strongly condemn the security forces for their use of disproportionate force against our fans," the statement said. "We also extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to all our fans affected by these incidents."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Beşiktaş chair Serdal Adalı and said he was closely following developments, the club said.

Beşiktaş players celebrate with their fans following the UEFA Europa League fifth-round football match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Beer-Sheva at the Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also condemned the treatment of Beşiktaş fans, saying they were subjected to unacceptable behavior and discrimination, and pledged to press for an investigation.

"We strongly condemn the unacceptable attitudes, behavior and actions directed at Beşiktaş supporters inside and outside the stadium before and during the UEFA Europa League match between our representative Beşiktaş and Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia," the federation said.

Several Turkish Süper Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Başakşehir and Samsunspor, issued statements condemning the use of force and expressing solidarity with Beşiktaş and its fans.

The incident also prompted diplomatic intervention from Ankara. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi spoke with their Georgian counterparts, Maka Botchorishvili and Sulkhan Tamazashvili, according to the Anadolu Agency (AA).

Officials from the Turkish Embassy in Tbilisi and the Consulate General in Batumi were at the stadium, a Foreign Ministry source told AA, adding that "all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their rights."

Çiftçi expressed concern over the use of force against Turkish fans and called for measures to ensure their safe return to Türkiye. According to a statement, Tamazashvili told Çiftçi that UEFA officials had confiscated the fans' Palestinian flags and that Georgian authorities played no role in the seizure, adding that he had dispatched his deputy minister to the stadium.

Türkiye, led by Erdoğan, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause and a frequent critic of Israel. Erdoğan has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian banners and chants are seen or heard frequently at Turkish football matches, particularly since Israel launched its war on the Palestinian enclave in October 2023.

Thursday's match capped a turbulent trip to Georgia for Beşiktaş, whose team plane was diverted to an airport in the northeastern Turkish province of Rize on Wednesday after reportedly being struck by lightning. The delegation completed the journey to Batumi by road.