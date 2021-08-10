Lionel Messi and Ligue 1 giant Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reached an agreement on the Argentine star's move to the French capital, sports daily L'Equipe said on its website Tuesday.

It added the former Barcelona star was due to arrive in Paris later the same day.

Messi, the 34-year-old record goalscorer for both Argentina and Barcelona, is one of the greatest players of all time.

The cash-strapped Catalans last week confirmed they could no longer afford to keep Messi on payroll due to La Liga's fair play rules and a new deal had fallen through.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, wept Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood club.

The PSG frontline is already formidable, with Messi's former Barca teammate Neymar and young France striker Kylian Mbappe seen as two of the best players on the planet.

But the arrival of Messi, Barca's all-time record goalscorer with 682 in 17 years, will boost the club's ambitions to win a first-ever Champions League.

The arrival of Messi, who has 245 million followers on Instagram and is Barcelona's most decorated player of all time, is also welcome news for France's Ligue 1, embroiled in a crisis over TV rights.