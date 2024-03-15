A Madrid judge considered arguments for and against the Super League on Thursday, following a ruling by the European Union's top court that UEFA and FIFA had unlawfully blocked the rebel competition.

The Madrid court sought the EU's opinion on whether the soccer governing bodies had violated European law by allegedly abusing their market dominance, a claim upheld by the European court.

The Spanish judge listened to new arguments from both sides of the Super League debate and is expected to deliver a verdict in the coming weeks.

Among those in the Madrid court on Thursday were lawyers for the Super League, UEFA and A22 Sports Management, the Madrid-based company trying to promote the competition.

There were no representatives of Real Madrid or Barcelona, the only clubs still left in the breakaway project that was launched in 2021 and quickly collapsed after protests by fans across Europe.

Jose Antonio del Valle, a partner at Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo law firm, said the difference between this court's decision and the one made by the European court is that this ruling must directly address the Super League.

"It is not a minor question," he told The Associated Press in a written response. "The Spanish judge will have to make her interpretation and issue a ruling about the concrete suit of the Super League."

Del Valle added that the ruling will likely be appealed to a higher Spanish court by one side or the other.

Promoters of the new competition lost a recent legal battle when the EU Intellectual Property Office said it could not be registered under the Super League trademark because it is "conceptually identical" to the Super Liga in Denmark.