Erling Haaland is eyeing Manchester United this weekend as Manchester City prepares to host their crosstown rivals in a crucial period for the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola's side, aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title, has a strong recent record against United.

However, they are aware of the importance of avoiding any mistakes in the closely contested title race.

The Manchester derby appeared to be shaping up to be a tasty face-off between Haaland and Rasmus Hojlund until the in-form United forward sustained a muscle injury.

Norway international Haaland scored five times in the 6-2 FA Cup win against Luton midweek to take his tally to 27 in 30 appearances in all competitions this season despite two months out injured.

In stark contrast, Marcus Rashford, United's leading man last season, has mustered just five goals, leaving his side blunt in attack at the Etihad in the absence of Hojlund, who is likely to be missing on Sunday.

City manager Pep Guardiola warned the United game would be "completely different" from their Luton romp, but in truth, the derby, while a blockbuster clash on paper, has become one-sided in recent years.

City has won five of the past six matches against their local rivals in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

Haaland has developed a taste for playing against United, netting five times against them in four meetings – including a hat-trick at the Etihad last season.

Guardiola's men face Liverpool, Newcastle, and Arsenal after the United game, but with Haaland in his current form, any fixture looks winnable.