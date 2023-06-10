In the heart-stopping climax of European football's most prestigious competition, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City etched their name in history as they secured their long-awaited conquest of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Istanbul.

A grand stage was set in Türkiye's iconic Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where a spirited battle unfolded between the relentless forces of Manchester City and the formidable might of Inter Milan.

Rodri emerged as the unlikely hero by launching a thunderbolt in the 68th minute to send Inter Milan to the gallows.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...