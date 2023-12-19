Manchester City on Monday received a 120,000 pound ($150,000) fine for dissent displayed toward the referee by Erling Haaland and other players during an English Premier League game earlier this month.

Haaland and teammates surrounded the referee because the match official failed to play advantage for a potential scoring chance late in the 3-3 draw with Tottenham on Dec. 3 at the Etihad Stadium.

City accepted it failed to ensure its players "did not behave in an improper way," the English Football Association said.

Haaland was particularly angry with referee Simon Hooper’s decision not to play advantage and continued his complaints after the final whistle, expressing his frustration in a post on X – formerly known as Twitter – when responding to video of the incident. Haaland didn't face separate action for his conduct.

Haaland was brought down by Tottenham defender Emerson Royal as City went in search of a winner after Dejan Kulusevski’s 90th-minute equalizer.

As the striker got back to his feet, Hooper appeared to gesture for play to carry on, with Haaland releasing Grealish with a pass. It was then that Hooper blew his whistle.