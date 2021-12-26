Manchester City opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a first-half demolition of Leicester in a thrilling 6-3 win on Sunday.The free-scoring champions raced into a 4-0 lead inside 25 minutes but the visitors fought back to 4-3 in a Boxing Day classic at the Etihad Stadium.

Three of the scheduled nine Boxing Day matches were postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks as Britain battles record numbers of cases caused by the omicron strain of the virus. It took a further goal from Aymeric Laporte and a late effort from Raheem Sterling, his second of the game, to finally kill off the Foxes’ unlikely comeback. Sterling had been on target from one of two penalties awarded to the hosts in the first half, with former Leicester star Riyad Mahrez scoring the other. Kevin De Bruyne had opened the scoring, with Ilkay Gundogan also getting on the scoresheet.

Leicester’s replies came from the impressive James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanaco early in the second half, but the injury-hit visitors ultimately could not maintain the momentum. Yet it was of great credit to the Foxes that they managed to make the game such a contest. It looked like being a bad afternoon for them as City hit them with a storm early on. They were already without several players, and star striker Jamie Vardy was only deemed fit enough for the bench, when substitute Ryan Bertrand suffered an injury in the warm-up.