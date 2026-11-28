Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday in Mauricio Pochettino's first match at Old Trafford, leaving the 20-time English champions entrenched in the Premier League relegation zone and facing the prospect of dropping to last place.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade added late goals to condemn United to their third consecutive league defeat and hand Brentford their first victory at Old Trafford since 1937.

The result extended United's alarming defensive decline under Pochettino, who replaced the sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month with the task of reviving a club struggling through one of the worst periods in its recent history.

The Argentine could hardly have imagined a more difficult introduction. United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in his first game last weekend before suffering another setback against Brentford, leaving them with just one victory from their opening 12 league matches.

For the first time in 65 years, United have conceded at least four goals in three consecutive league games, a defensive collapse that has left them fighting to avoid relegation rather than competing for European qualification.

Only Crystal Palace are below United in the standings, and Pochettino's side could fall to the bottom if Palace defeat Hull City on Sunday. Their 19th-place position also represents the club's worst start to a league campaign in four decades.

There had been some optimism surrounding Old Trafford following Wednesday's spirited 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League. Pochettino received an encouraging reception from the home supporters, who had hoped to see signs of improvement after the midweek performance.

However, the manager's early confidence in his players was quickly undermined by familiar defensive shortcomings.

United made an encouraging start but fell behind in the 19th minute when Wilson produced an impressive individual finish. The former Newcastle United and West Ham striker collected Dango Ouattara's pass, turned between two defenders and fired past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Brentford doubled their advantage 13 minutes later, exposing United again on the counterattack. Ouattara supplied another pass for Wilson, who calmly finished to complete his brace and leave the hosts facing an uphill battle before halftime.

Brentford were without suspended first-choice striker Igor Thiago, but Wilson's performance ensured his absence had little impact on their attacking threat.

United attempted to respond after the break, with Youri Tielemans striking the crossbar as the hosts searched for a way back into the contest.

The team had shown greater resilience during the closing stages of Carrick's tenure, producing comeback victories against Roma and a 4-4 draw with Aston Villa. But there was little evidence of that fighting spirit as Brentford continued to exploit their opponents' defensive disorganization.

Any lingering hopes of a comeback disappeared in the 82nd minute when Ajer was left unmarked from a corner and fired home Brentford's third goal.

The goal prompted angry United supporters to head for the exits, with some unwilling to watch the remainder of another dismal afternoon at Old Trafford.

Schade completed the rout in stoppage time, adding a fourth goal to cap a memorable afternoon for the visitors and deepen the pressure on Pochettino.

The victory lifted Brentford to fifth place, just one point outside the Premier League's top four, while United remained 19th with their immediate future increasingly dominated by concerns over their survival prospects.

Elsewhere, Leeds United defeated Coventry City 3-0 in Saturday's other afternoon fixture to climb to sixth place, leaving Coventry 15th.

Ipswich Town were scheduled to host Aston Villa in Saturday's late kickoff.