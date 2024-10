Manchester United have dismissed manager Erik ten Hag, the club announced Monday, with the team sitting 14th in the Premier League after nine matches.

"Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager," the club said in a statement.

"Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...