Manchester United have no plans to pursue legal action against the drone operator who filmed the club's training session this week but warned that anyone involved in similar incidents in the future could face significant legal and financial consequences.

The operator, who identifies himself only as Colin, apologized Friday, describing the incident as a "total error of judgment," and removed the footage from his YouTube channel.

The video, filmed at United's Carrington training ground during new manager Mauricio Pochettino's first training session Thursday, was uploaded under the username "CC OVERVIEW."

In a statement posted on the channel Friday, the operator said the drone flight complied with aviation regulations but acknowledged that filming the training session was "unethical."

"My aim was to picture Mauricio Pochettino in his United training kit for the supporters to see for the first time," he said.

"I fully accept it was unethical on my part. I would like to apologize to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions and sincerely hope those actions do not affect the outcome of any match."

A club source said there was no security breach at the Carrington site and that, while it was unclear whether the incident violated drone laws, United believed it had breached several other laws.

The source said the operator had done the right thing by apologizing and removing the content without being contacted by United.

Reuters has contacted the YouTube account holder for comment.

Video removed

The operator added that he had wrongly assumed only warm-up activities would be visible and that the training session would be open to various media outlets.

He also said neither United's next opponent, Liverpool, nor any other soccer club had been involved in his decision to film at Carrington.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola condemned the incident.

"The important part of this is, it shouldn't be legal. It happened to United but it could happen to me, to any training," Iraola said.

"There is a reason we train behind closed doors because there are some things that you have to respect. I don't think it's nice for any club, honestly."

Pochettino arrived from the U.S. men's national team this week after United dismissed Michael Carrick and faces an immediate test with a trip to Anfield on Sunday.

United are languishing in 18th place in the league standings after winning just one of their 10 games. Liverpool are fourth.