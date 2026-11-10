Lionel Messi added another distinction to his decorated career Monday, earning a record-extending 18th selection to the FIFPRO Men's World XI as professional footballers overlooked Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

The 39-year-old Inter Miami forward returned to the team for the first time since 2023 after receiving votes from professional players around the world. He was selected alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal in a formidable four-man attack.

The selection came a day after Messi secured another individual honor, winning the 2026 Major League Soccer Golden Boot for a second consecutive season. He became the first player in league history to claim the award in successive years after finishing the regular season with 26 goals.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also registered 17 assists, giving him a league-leading 43 goal contributions and further underlining his influence at Inter Miami.

His return to the FIFPRO team extends a record that began with his first selection in 2007. The Argentine had featured in every edition through 2023 before missing the next two teams.

Kane's absence was among the biggest surprises in the men's selection. The Bayern Munich striker won the Ballon d'Or after an outstanding 2025-26 campaign, helping his club secure the Bundesliga title and leading England to the World Cup semifinals, but failed to make the final 11.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with the Ballon d'Or trophy on the pitch before the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, Oct. 31, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Yamal, meanwhile, became the first player to earn two FIFPRO World XI selections before turning 20. The 19-year-old also featured in last year's team and was joined by three other Spain internationals, goalkeeper David Raya, defender Pau Cubarsi and midfielder Rodri.

Spain's influence was also evident in the women's selection, with Barcelona providing a strong contingent. Midfielders Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, both three-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winners, were among the players recognized.

Paris Saint-Germain had three representatives in the men's team, with Morocco international Achraf Hakimi, Portugal's Nuno Mendes and midfielder Vitinha all earning places. Jude Bellingham was the other Real Madrid player selected alongside Mbappe.

Messi was the only men's team member playing for a club outside Europe. Hakimi, meanwhile, was the only representative from an African national team.

The women's World XI featured a historic achievement for England defender Lucy Bronze, who earned a record ninth selection. The Chelsea right-back became the most decorated player in the history of the women's team, which was first introduced in 2015.

Zambia and Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda was the only player from outside England and Spain in the women's lineup. She secured her third selection after also making the 2024 and 2025 teams.

The women's side included five players from European champion England and five from Spain. The United States had no representative for another year.

FIFPRO said 19,806 male players from 73 countries voted for the men's team, while the women's selection was decided by players from 64 countries. The overall voting process involved 26,317 professional footballers from 75 countries.

Messi's Golden Boot

Messi's latest FIFPRO recognition followed another landmark achievement in the United States, where he became the first player to win the MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons.

The Argentine finished the 2026 regular season with 26 goals, four ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who scored 22. Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge finished third with 21.

It was Messi's second Golden Boot and made him the sixth player to win the award twice, joining Bradley Wright-Phillips, Chris Wondolowski, Jeff Cunningham, Taylor Twellman and Preki.

He previously claimed the honor in 2025 after scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists. His latest achievement came in his fourth MLS season and continued an exceptional run of individual performances since joining Inter Miami.

Messi could add another award to his collection by becoming the first three-time winner of the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player award. He previously claimed the honor in 2024 and 2025, and was among the leading contenders for the 2026 prize.

Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference and will face seventh-seeded Columbus Crew in a best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup playoffs.

2026 FIFPRO Men's World XI

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

2026 FIFPRO Women's World XI

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England), Mapi León (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)