Columbus Crew stunned Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, securing a 1-0 victory with a stoppage-time goal from Santiago Rodriguez on Friday to eliminate the defending champions in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Rodriguez struck in the second minute of added time to seal a 2-0 series victory for Columbus in the best-of-three opening round, following their emphatic 3-0 win in the first game in Florida.

The defeat ended Miami's hopes of defending its MLS Cup title, leaving the ambitious franchise co-owned by David Beckham without a major trophy to show for a disappointing season.

Miami had already been eliminated in the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the group stage of the Leagues Cup.

The only silverware Miami claimed this year was the Campeones Cup, an annual contest between the reigning champions of Major League Soccer and Mexico's top division.

For Argentine superstar Messi, MLS's top scorer during the regular season and the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive Most Valuable Player award, it was a second first-round exit in the three MLS Cup playoffs he has contested.

In 2024, Miami stumbled against Atlanta United before claiming its first MLS Cup title the following year.

The star-studded side, featuring Luis Suarez, Casemiro and Rodrigo De Paul alongside Messi, had several opportunities to score on a cold, rainy night in Ohio.

German Berterame had a golden opportunity six minutes from full time, but his point-blank header sailed over the crossbar.

'That's football'

"For me, the defeat is totally unfair because I think the team rose to the occasion. We deserved to win it throughout the whole match," Miami coach Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez said. "The clearest chances were ours, but that's football.

"The opponents defended well, too. Even though Leo didn't have a shot on target, we created a lot of chances."

The match appeared headed for a penalty shootout as stoppage time ticked away.

However, Miami's defense allowed Rodriguez to bring down a cross from Moroccan Anass Zaroury inside the box before blasting the ball past Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

Miami's early exit extends the defending champions' curse in MLS. No team has retained the title since the LA Galaxy in 2012.

Gonzalez made changes to his starting lineup, leaving Suarez on the bench in favor of young Brazilian Riquelme Fillipi. The switch gave Miami's attack an early spark.

However, Messi made an uncharacteristic error inside the box after receiving a pinpoint pass from Berterame, while Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte produced a series of saves.

Columbus came close to scoring in the 65th minute when St. Clair saved a header from Gonzalo Tapia before Miami's Micael blocked the quick follow-up from Brais Mendez.

Gonzalez brought on Suarez with 15 minutes remaining, but Miami still could not capitalize on its chances. A Casemiro header was ruled out for offside, while Berterame missed another opportunity with a header.

In the day's only other match, Emmanuel Sabbi's 58th-minute goal lifted the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake, completing a 2-0 sweep of their first-round series.