Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak has praised Beşiktaş and its supporters for chanting in solidarity with Palestine during a match in Batumi, Georgia, saying they stood firm despite pressure and attacks in the stands.

"We wholeheartedly applaud Beşiktaş and its supporters. They taught the whole world and the Zionists a great lesson in Batumi. They shouted from the stands, 'Freedom for Palestine, from the river to the sea' and 'We stand with Palestine.' Despite the pressure and attacks in the stands, they stood firm and continued to chant for a free Palestine," Bak said.

Speaking Saturday at the opening of the renovated Mehmet Akif Ersoy Sports Facilities in Istanbul's Kağıthane district, Bak congratulated Beşiktaş's management, coaching staff and players for their stance.

He also thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his support of Palestine, adding that Türkiye would continue standing with Palestinians.

"We will continue supporting Palestine, which is our cause. We will maintain our firm stance against oppression from our sports fields," he said.

Bak's remarks came as children attending the ceremony also expressed solidarity with Palestinians through banners. One read, "A thousand greetings from Kağıthane to Palestine," while another carried the message, "Greetings from the children of Mehmet Akif Ersoy to the children of Gaza."

Kağıthane Mayor Mevlüt Öztekin praised the children for their messages, saying he hoped their expressions of solidarity would contribute to ending the suffering in Gaza.

The ceremony also highlighted the municipality's investment in grassroots sports. The Mehmet Akif Ersoy Sports Facilities, renovated in cooperation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the municipality's Sporcuhane project, reopened with a modern playing field, new stands and improved social areas.

Bak said amateur sports clubs played a crucial role in protecting children from harmful habits and encouraging their participation in sports. He announced that approximately 270 million Turkish liras in direct financial assistance had been provided to amateur clubs, adding that further support was planned.

He said the government intended to continue financial assistance to amateur clubs in Istanbul in 2027.

Bak also recalled playing at the same ground as a teenager, describing the difficult conditions before its renovation. He said investments in sports facilities would continue to give young people better opportunities.

Öztekin said the renewed complex would serve children from three local clubs, Örnektepe Sports Club, Mehmet Akif Ersoy Sports Club and Çıta Zeytin Sports Club, providing opportunities for young athletes to develop their sporting and social skills.

AK Party Istanbul provincial chairman Abdullah Özdemir said the facilities would help young people develop confidence, build friendships and avoid harmful habits. He expressed hope that athletes trained there would eventually represent their clubs, district and country.

The opening ceremony was attended by Bak, AK Party Istanbul lawmaker Hasan Turan, Özdemir, Öztekin and local residents. It concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.