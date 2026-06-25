Türkiye coach Vincenzo Montella has rejected calls to resign after the team’s early exit from the World Cup.

“If the question is whether I want to resign, the answer is no,” Montella said at a news conference Thursday, ahead of Türkiye’s final group stage match against co-host United States. “I still have energy and passion. If someone wants me to resign, they will have to accept that I will not.”

Montella, who has been in charge since 2023, led Türkiye to its first World Cup appearance since 2002. However, defeats to Australia and Paraguay ended the team’s hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Montella said no previous Türkiye coach had led the team to both the European Championship and the World Cup. Türkiye played at Euro 2024, reaching the quarterfinals.

Montella added that he has the support of Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu, saying that is enough for him, along with backing from the players.

The coach criticized some Turkish media reports, describing them as “personal attacks which I can’t accept,” and urged reporters “not to destroy everything.”

He also criticized an incident at the team hotel Tuesday, when a group of three or four people insulted the team, which drew attention on social media. Montella said there were also “50 people who supported us.”

“We were without World Cup participation for 24 years and now we are here. That’s what we have to tell the people. It is something good that we are here. We must stand united,” Montella said.