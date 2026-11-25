Senegal remain the official champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a controversial decision that had stripped them of the title and awarded it to Morocco, although the North African nation still has one legal avenue to challenge the ruling.

In a unanimous decision announced Tuesday, a three-member CAS panel reinstated Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory in the final, reversing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board's decision to award Morocco a 3-0 win by forfeit.

The ruling brings Senegal back to the top of African football after months of legal disputes over one of the most controversial finals in the tournament's history. However, Morocco's federation has rejected the verdict and is considering taking its case to Switzerland's highest court.

The dispute dates back to Jan. 18, 2026, when Senegal faced host nation Morocco in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Senegal initially appeared to have lost control of the contest when their players walked off the pitch in protest during second-half stoppage time after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ngambo Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review.

The decision sparked furious reactions from the Senegalese players and coaching staff, with the team leaving the field for approximately 14 to 15 minutes.

Play eventually resumed after the players returned, but Morocco failed to capitalize on the opportunity to take the lead. Brahim Díaz's Panenka-style penalty was saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, sending the match into extra time.

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye subsequently scored the decisive goal in the 94th minute, securing a 1-0 victory and what appeared to be the country's second AFCON title, following its maiden triumph in 2021.

The controversy, however, continued long after the final whistle.

CAF's initial disciplinary proceedings left the result on the pitch unchanged. But on March 17, the organization's Appeal Board overturned that position, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the field without the referee's authorization.

Citing Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which provide for a forfeit when a team refuses to play or leaves the field before the end of a match without the referee's permission, CAF awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory and declared the hosts champions.

Senegal's Football Federation (FSF) rejected the decision and appealed to CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, seeking to have the original result restored.

Why CAS ruled in Senegal's favor

The central question before CAS was whether Senegal's temporary walk-off amounted to a forfeiture under the tournament regulations, particularly because the referee subsequently allowed the match to resume.

The three-member panel, chaired by French professor Gérald Simon and including German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and Italian arbitrator Luigi Fumagalli, unanimously ruled in Senegal's favor.

CAS determined that the forfeiture provisions could only apply when a team's conduct resulted in the referee permanently abandoning the match.

In this case, Ndala allowed play to continue after Senegal's players returned to the field, with both teams available to resume the contest. The match subsequently reached its conclusion, including extra time, in which Senegal scored the winning goal.

The panel concluded that the referee's decision to restart the game fell within his authority under Law 5 of the International Football Association Board's (IFAB) Laws of the Game.

Under the so-called field-of-play doctrine, decisions made by referees concerning facts connected with play, including whether a match can continue, are generally final and cannot be overturned through subsequent disciplinary proceedings unless there is a clear legal error or arbitrary conduct.

CAS found no such circumstances in this case.

Consequently, it set aside the CAF Appeal Board's ruling and reinstated the earlier disciplinary decision, restoring Senegal's 1-0 victory and its status as 2025 AFCON champions.

CAF subsequently confirmed that it respected the CAS award and would implement the decision, while Senegal's federation welcomed the restoration of the result achieved on the pitch.

Morocco challenges the ruling

Morocco's Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), however, immediately rejected the CAS decision and raised concerns about the conduct of the arbitration proceedings.

The federation alleged that German arbitrator Ulrich Haas had a telephone conversation with Senegalese federation president Abdoulaye Fall approximately 48 hours before the verdict was announced.

The allegation raised questions about the impartiality of the proceedings, given that Haas was one of the three arbitrators responsible for deciding the case.

Senegal's federation dismissed the accusation as false, while Haas also denied having the alleged conversation.

The body responsible for examining the complaint found insufficient evidence to justify suspending or delaying notification of the CAS award. The ruling therefore proceeded despite Morocco's objections.

Can Morocco still win the title?

Morocco's remaining legal option is to challenge the CAS decision before the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days of formal notification of the award.

However, this route offers no direct opportunity to overturn Senegal's victory or have Morocco declared champions.

The Swiss Federal Tribunal does not rehear the football dispute, reconsider the events of the final or reassess whether CAF correctly interpreted its tournament regulations.

Instead, its review is limited to specific legal and procedural grounds, including whether the arbitration panel was properly constituted, whether either party was denied the right to be heard or treated unequally, and whether the award violates public policy.

Even if Morocco succeeds, the court would not award the AFCON trophy to the North African nation.

It could instead annul the CAS decision and send the case back to the sports tribunal for a fresh examination. CAS would then have to reconsider the dispute, potentially through a new arbitration process.

That outcome would reopen the proceedings but would not guarantee a different verdict. The original CAS ruling was based on the referee's authority to resume the match and the interpretation of the tournament's forfeiture regulations, arguments that would remain central to any subsequent review.

For now, Senegal remain the officially recognized 2025 AFCON champions, with their 1-0 extra-time victory restored by the highest international sports arbitration body.

Morocco can still pursue a legal challenge, but its chances of obtaining the trophy through the Swiss courts are limited. Any successful appeal would concern the legality of the arbitration process, not an automatic reversal of the result in Rabat.