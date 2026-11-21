Africa's top football official, Patrice Motsepe, delivered a strong endorsement of Gianni Infantino on Saturday, urging members of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to stand and applaud the FIFA president after he announced a major increase in funding to $25 million per member association.

With Infantino's French election challenger, Philippe Diallo, watching from a second-row seat, Motsepe rallied African football leaders behind the FIFA chief, who is facing his first contested re-election campaign after nearly 11 years at the helm of world football.

"I have a report from all 54 member associations in Africa to say that we are unanimously supporting Gianni," Motsepe said at CAF's general assembly in Nigeria before calling on delegates to give Infantino a standing ovation in recognition of the promised funding increase. Diallo also joined the applause.

"I have experienced over the last five years (as CAF president) his deep, deep commitment. Gianni, you have our support on behalf of the 54 nations in Africa to be our candidate," added Motsepe, who also serves as FIFA's vice president representing Africa.

Infantino faces challenges from Diallo and Japan's Kohzo Tashima, with the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 18.

Infantino, who has been president since 2016, is seeking a fourth term that would extend his leadership through 2031, amid the biggest crisis of his tenure. The controversy erupted in July over his plan to sell stakes in future World Cup profits for $4.2 billion to private investors led by Joshua Kushner. He abandoned the project within days following a fierce backlash.

His re-election prospects have nevertheless been strengthened by FIFA's plan to increase financial contributions to member associations from $10 million over a four-year period to $25 million.

"When I was first elected, each federation was receiving from FIFA $250,000 a year, or $1 million every four years for football development," Infantino said.

"Now, 10 years later, it's not two million, it's not three million, it's not four million, now you will receive $25 million, every country, to invest in football development. And we will work to make it even more than that. Because you deserve it. Because your youth deserve it."

Infantino has devoted considerable political effort to Africa during his presidency and said he would continue to prioritize the development of football across the continent.

CAF's 54 votes among FIFA's 211 member associations could prove decisive in the election.

A two-thirds majority is required to win in the first round of a three-candidate race. If no candidate reaches that threshold, the lowest-polling contender is eliminated, and a simple majority determines the winner in the second round.

The 10 member associations of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) reaffirmed their support for Infantino on Friday.