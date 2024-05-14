Former Fenerbahçe President Aziz Yıldırım has announced his bid for the club's presidency once again, revealing a compelling vision for the team's future during a recent interview.

Yıldırım, who led Fenerbahçe from 1998 to 2018, shared insights into his plans, including a potential partnership with renowned manager Jose Mourinho.

"I met with Jose Mourinho face-to-face last week. We had a two-hour discussion," Yıldırım disclosed. "I told him, 'Fenerbahçe needs you, and you need Fenerbahçe. Whichever candidate wins, make sure to come to Fenerbahçe.' He warmly welcomed these sincere words. Currently, my team is in talks with his representatives. If we win, we will likely bring Mourinho to lead Fenerbahçe."

Yıldırım's decision to run for president comes ahead of the Ordinary General Assembly Election scheduled for June.

In his interviews, he emphasized the importance of revitalizing Fenerbahçe's greatness, citing the need to learn from past mistakes and unite the club's community for success.

"We will hold a public meeting with the press on Wednesday or Thursday to announce my candidacy for Fenerbahçe presidency at the congress," Yıldırım stated. "Our aim is to enhance Fenerbahçe's stature even further. Our struggle is for the greatness of Fenerbahçe. We will unite the community, bringing fans and the club together as we did during the 3 July (2011) process, to ensure Fenerbahçe becomes champions again."

Regarding "the Special One," Yıldırım expressed his desire to appoint the Portuguese tactician as the head coach if elected.

"Fenerbahçe cannot afford to stick with familiar faces anymore. We must compete with top coaches and teams. We must win the league in Türkiye and at least reach the finals in Europe. We have discussed this extensively. Mourinho is a crucial figure, and I hope to bring him if we win," he said.

Yıldırım's comments regarding Mourinho have garnered international attention:

– The Sun reported Mourinho's potential return to coaching after four years, linking him to a reunion with former player Fred.

– Football Italia named Mourinho as the favorite for the Fenerbahçe managerial position.

– Spanish newspaper AS speculated about Mourinho's possible move to Türkiye.

– Tutto Mercato highlighted Yıldırım's commitment to appoint Mourinho.

– Portuguese media, including Record and A Bola, echoed the likelihood of Mourinho joining Fenerbahçe under Yıldırım's leadership.