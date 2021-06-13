It was a game of comebacks on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, as the Netherlands and Ukraine fought for points in their first match in Euro 2020 with the Dutch side securing the 3 points with 3 goals to Ukraine's 2 in a thrilling end.

Both teams looked lackluster in the first half and headed to the dressing rooms without scoring a goal.

A little into the second half, Netherlands produced a quick one-two punch as Georginio Wijnaldum found himself on the score sheet on 52nd and Wout Weghorst followed shortly after on 58th.

Weghorst's goal seemed like it sealed the win for the Netherlands but Ukraine disagreed and responded late in the game with their own quick double fire.

Andriy Yarmolenko cut the Dutch side's lead in half on 75th. Meanwhile, Roman Yaremchuk brought Ukraine's level on the 79th.

The tie was not finished with surprises and comebacks yet, and Denzel Dumfries finally scored the goal that would secure the Netherlands its first win in the competition on 85th.

The result sees Netherlands take the second spot in Group C behind Austria but level on points, while it pushes Ukraine to third place. North Macedonia remains at the bottom.