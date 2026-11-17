FC Andorra owner Gerard Pique has criticized a 12-match suspension handed to goalkeeper Jesus Owono following an on-field collision that led to the death of Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel, arguing that the punishment fails to account for the accidental nature of the incident.

Owono and De Miguel collided during a Spanish second-division match on Nov. 2. De Miguel was rushed to intensive care but died the following day.

The Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) disciplinary committee suspended Owono last week for violent conduct resulting in serious injury, prompting criticism from Pique, the former Barcelona defender and current owner of FC Andorra.

Speaking in a video posted on social media late Monday, Pique said he had received widespread feedback from players, former professionals, coaches and goalkeepers who viewed the collision as an accident.

"Players, former players, coaches, goalkeepers, everyone has called it an accident," Pique said.

He argued that imposing the maximum available suspension on Owono was excessive given the circumstances, adding that the goalkeeper should not be held responsible for the tragic outcome of an incident that was not intentional.

Pique also questioned the consistency of the disciplinary committee's decisions, drawing comparisons with a separate incident involving Albacete player Jose Corpas.

Corpas received a three-match suspension after accidentally kicking Sabadell player Quadri Liameed in the head during a recent match. Liameed survived the incident and recovered, prompting Pique to question whether disciplinary decisions should be based primarily on the nature of an action or its eventual consequences.

"Fortunately, Quadri is fine, the consequences in this case were not fatal, and the committee decided to sanction Corpas with three matches," Pique said.

"With all this, my reflection is: what is being sanctioned, the action or the consequences?"

The RFEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours in Spain.

Owono, 25, has since withdrawn from Equatorial Guinea's squad for this month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Zimbabwe. His absence comes as he faces an extended period away from competitive football following the suspension.

Pique suggested that the psychological impact of De Miguel's death would keep the goalkeeper out of action well beyond the 12-match ban, regardless of when he becomes eligible to return.

"Jesus is going to need far more than 12 matches before he is available and able to compete," Pique said.

"No sanction is going to bring Demi (De Miguel) back to us."