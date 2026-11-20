Mauricio Pochettino begins his Manchester United reign under enormous pressure, with the struggling Premier League club battling relegation, mounting debt and financial uncertainty ahead of Sunday's daunting trip to Liverpool.

United's season has reached a new low, with the club sitting 18th after collecting just eight points from their opening 10 league matches. Their return is their worst at this stage of a top-flight campaign in 40 years, leaving them in danger of falling to the bottom of the standings before they even take the field at Anfield.

Pochettino was appointed last Friday following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, who managed just one victory in 10 league games. The former Tottenham and Chelsea boss now inherits a dysfunctional squad desperately in need of direction, confidence and consistency.

His first assignment offers little room for a gentle introduction. Liverpool will be eager to capitalize on United's struggles, while the Anfield crowd will relish the opportunity to pile further pressure on their fiercest rivals.

Although a victory would provide an immediate boost to Pochettino's rebuilding efforts, the new manager faces a much bigger challenge than simply securing three points. He must restore stability to a club whose problems have spread from the pitch into its finances and leadership.

United's upcoming fixtures against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry and Crystal Palace appear more favorable on paper, but their record of one league victory in 10 matches offers little reassurance.

Pochettino has acknowledged that rebuilding the team will take time. However, with United already in the relegation zone, he will need to demonstrate progress quickly to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

The stakes extend well beyond football. Relegation from the Premier League could cost United tens of millions of pounds in broadcasting revenue, commercial income and sponsorship opportunities, adding another layer of urgency to Pochettino's appointment.

Financial crisis compounds United's problems

United's deteriorating performances have been accompanied by worsening financial figures, with the club reporting a larger quarterly net loss and a significant increase in debt on Thursday.

The club recorded a net loss of 18.1 million pounds ($23.8 million) for the three months ended September, compared with a loss of 6.6 million pounds during the same period last year.

Revenue increased 4% to 146 million pounds, but the improvement did little to prevent the widening losses.

United's debt also climbed to $775 million as of September, an increase of $125 million from a year earlier. The club attributed the rise to a credit refinancing arrangement completed in June.

The latest figures follow United's announcement in September that they had recorded their seventh consecutive annual loss. Spending on player acquisitions and costs associated with the departure of former manager Ruben Amorim contributed to the financial strain.

Investors reacted negatively to the announcement, sending the club's U.S.-listed shares down nearly 9% in premarket trading.

Despite the setbacks, United maintained their annual revenue and core profit forecasts and insisted they remained committed to complying with financial sustainability regulations.

The financial difficulties highlight the scale of the challenge facing Pochettino and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who acquired a minority stake in the club in 2024 and took responsibility for its football operations.

Pochettino is the third managerial appointment under Ratcliffe, following Amorim and Carrick, in a series of changes that have failed to reverse United's decline.

Chief Executive Omar Berrada welcomed the Argentine and his coaching staff, saying the club's priority was to support them while improving performances on the pitch.