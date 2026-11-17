Mauricio Pochettino has begun dismantling his U.S. men's national team coaching staff ahead of his final match in charge, with several assistants already heading to England to prepare for his move to Manchester United.

Goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, lead assistant Jesus Perez and fitness coach Sebastian Pochettino departed for England after the United States defeated Haiti 6-0 in Saturday's first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.

Three other members of the coaching staff, assistant Miguel D’Agostino, fitness coach Sylvia Tuyà Viñas and analyst Alex Scott, will remain with the Americans for Tuesday's second leg before joining Pochettino in Manchester.

Pochettino confirmed Monday that the staggered departure had been arranged as part of his agreement with Manchester United and the U.S. national team, allowing his new backroom team to prepare for the immediate demands of the Premier League.

"That was the plan when we agreed terms with Manchester United and with the national team. They are preparing all there because Wednesday when we arrive, it’s going to be nonstop, and then start with playing games," Pochettino said before the U.S. held a training session at TQL Stadium.

"We are focused here into finishing the best way," he added.

The Argentine will have only a few days to familiarize himself with his new squad before United travel to Liverpool on Sunday. His appointment marks another chapter in the club's turbulent managerial history since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, making Pochettino the eighth permanent coach or manager during that period.

Pochettino previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the Premier League, giving him considerable experience of English football. His immediate challenge, however, will be to stabilize a Manchester United side preparing for another major managerial transition.

One question he was reluctant to address was whether his familiarity with the U.S. national team could influence United's recruitment plans when the winter transfer window opens Jan. 1.

Pochettino stopped short of suggesting that any American players were being considered but acknowledged that those capable of performing at the highest level would naturally attract attention.

"All the good players always have dreams to reach the (highest) level, and United is one of the teams in that level," he said. "In case some decisions need to be made, we are going to pay attention to the players we know really well."

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie, who has spent the past six years playing in Italy with Juventus, believes a move to Old Trafford for one or more members of the national team cannot be ruled out.

"We have a lot of guys on our team that are due to probably make moves soon or within the next year, and so I think it's kind of inevitable," McKennie said.

"You never know what's going on in a coach's mind and what players that he's looking for. But I think he could potentially see some of the guys from here being talked about and potentially it happening."

The possibility of American players following their national team coach to Manchester adds another dimension to Pochettino's appointment, although neither the coach nor McKennie identified specific candidates.

For now, Pochettino's priority remains completing his international tenure with a convincing performance against Haiti. The Americans hold a commanding advantage after their 6-0 victory in Miami on Saturday, with five different players finding the net and Christian Pulisic scoring twice.

The result has put the United States in an excellent position to reach the Nations League semifinals, scheduled for Los Angeles in March. Despite the comfortable lead, Pochettino has indicated that he is unlikely to treat Tuesday's return leg as an opportunity for wholesale changes or an audition for younger players.

Instead, he wants his team to maintain its progress and finish his tenure on a positive note.

"It's important to keep growing and the team keeps evolving. I don't want to think too much tomorrow because it's normal to get emotional, but I think to be very focused in preparing the best way," he said.

Tuesday's match will also mark Pochettino's final appearance in charge of the Americans, bringing an end to his time with the national team before he begins the next stage of his coaching career in England.

The United States will have the backing of a strong record in Ohio, where it has won 16, drawn three and lost five of its matches. The team is also unbeaten in four appearances at TQL Stadium, the home of Major League Soccer's FC Cincinnati, which opened in 2021.