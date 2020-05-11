Sports events will be allowed to resume in England as of June if there are no secondary spikes in coronavirus infections, however, spectators will not be allowed into stadiums until “significantly later,” the U.K. government said Monday.

The announcement aids the Premier League’s plan to resume its season in June as it held a conference call on Monday with clubs about the logistics involved in relaunching games.

The national lockdown imposed in March that led to the shutting down of sports is expected to begin being eased by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Step two of the government road map for easing the lockdown restrictions includes “permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors for broadcast while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact.”

“To aid planning,” the document added, “the government’s current aim is that the second step will be made no earlier than Monday, June 1, subject to these conditions being satisfied. ... Organizations should prepare accordingly.”

The challenge of containing the coronavirus without a vaccine will mean sports will be staged without fans.

The government has said permitting large crowds in stadiums again “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections.”