Real Madrid and Inter Milan may have 16 continental crowns between them but are under early pressure when they meet on matchday 3 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Neither side has tasted victory yet in a tight Group B also including Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk, which meet in Ukraine.

Eden Hazard could get his first start in the Champions League after scoring just his second Real Madrid goal when he continued his return from injury in La Liga on Saturday. He is likely to play upfront with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

"The other day he played 20 minutes and today he played for longer and from the start of the game," said coach Zinedine Zidane on Saturday.

In midfield, Madrid is likely to rest Luka Modric while right-back Lucas Vazquez will need a late test on a muscle problem.

Real on Monday announced Eder Militao has tested positive for the coronavirus, so the reserve defender will miss Tuesday’s match.

Real is at the bottom of the group with just one point as it hosts Inter, which is one better off in third with two draws.

Inter is steered by Zidane's former teammate Antonio Conte. The two played together at Juventus from 1996 to 2001, lifting two Italian titles, but each knows a defeat could leave them facing elimination.

Inter will likely be without key attacker Romelu Lukaku, who struck seven times in as many season outings, while Alexis Sanches could return alongside Lautaro Martinez.

"Often we play entire games without conceding a shot in goal," Conte said, "as we did against Genoa and Shakhtar. But with Parma, and Borussia Monchengladbach, we were punished. Games like these, which we dominate, must be won."

For the other match of Group B, Gladbach travels to Ukraine to face Shakhtar, which leads on four points and can take a big step toward the knockouts with a victory.

Midtjylland’s hope

Elsewhere, Midtjylland will host Ajax with the Danish club seeking to collect its first points and goals at last.

Formed in 1999, the young team reached the Round of 32 of the Europa League, notching up a 2-1 home victory over Manchester United before being eliminated on aggregate by the Premier League giant.

With hard work and big dreams as buzzwords for Midtjylland, the team hopes to leave a mark in its debut in the Champions League.

"We believe in the law of attraction. We believe that if we make a strong case, we attract resources, we attract people, people who also dream big," Chief Executive Claus Steinlein told the sports magazine Tipsbladet.

Currently third in the Danish Super League, Midtjylland is the only remaining Danish club in the main UEFA competitions.

A 4-1 defeat on Saturday away to Nordsjaelland was a disappointing run-up to the Ajax showdown.

But Ajax could be third time lucky for Midtjylland on Tuesday after losses to Atalanta (4-0) and Liverpool (2-0) in the first two group stage matches.

"Recovery and reset – physically, mentally. This is the most important right now," said midfielder Bozhidar Kraev.

No massive home crowd will be in attendance due to coronavirus restrictions. But even in normal times, the MCH Arena in Herning has a modest capacity of about 11,800 spectators.

Among players Midtjylland has hopes for is Danish international Pione Sisto, 25, who returned in September after four seasons with Spanish side Celta de Vigo.

The winger was voted player of the year in 2014 by the Danish footballer's association.

Another is team captain Erik Sviatchenko, a center defender, who played a few seasons for Scottish side Celtic and is a regular starter.

Assistant manager Kristian Bach Bak said that although the team has had a tough match program, "the energy is there."

"If that were not the case, we might as well stop and give the points away. It is a tough period, but it is also what we have all dreamed of," he told Midtjylland's website.