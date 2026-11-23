Galatasaray will seek to match their longest Champions League winning streak when they host Aston Villa Tuesday, returning to RAMS Park with seven consecutive victories behind them but without injured striker Victor Osimhen.

After losing 3-1 at Sporting and 4-1 at home to Barcelona, Galatasaray revived their European campaign by beating Lille 4-2 away and Stuttgart 2-0 in Istanbul. They enter the fifth gameweek in 18th place with six points.

Victory over Villa would give them three consecutive Champions League wins, matching their best run in the competition.

“We want to make the most of the advantage of playing at home,” coach Okan Buruk said. “If we are dreaming, if we have dreams, tomorrow is an important opportunity to make those dreams come true.”

Villa sit sixth with nine points after beating Club Brugge 3-2, Fenerbahçe 6-0 and Viking 3-1 before losing 3-0 at Barcelona.

Buruk warned against underestimating last season’s Europa League champions, whose domestic performances have been less convincing.

Villa are 12th in the Premier League with 14 points from three wins, five draws and three defeats. Nevertheless, they are unbeaten in seven league matches, most recently drawing 0-0 with Sunderland.

Injuries test Galatasaray

Osimhen will miss the match following knee surgery, while Roland Sallai and Rafael Leao also remain unavailable. Senegal left back Ismail Jakobs faces a late assessment.

“Osimhen will not be available tomorrow,” Buruk said. “We will make one final assessment of Jakobs today. It would be important if we could at least have him on the bench.”

Buruk hopes Osimhen and Sallai could return for the upcoming derby against Beşiktaş, depending on their recovery.

Galatasaray’s return to RAMS Park provides a boost after playing their latest home league match against Samsunspor at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium because of work on their own playing surface.

Buruk said the field had been stripped back, reinforced with a hybrid system and reseeded, but cautioned that conditions would not be perfect.

Villa coach Unai Emery, whose team were unable to train at the stadium, insisted the surface would offer no excuse.

“The condition of the field is important, but it will be the same for both teams, so it is not an excuse,” he said. “We are focused on the match and have analyzed our opponents.”

Batrakov carries European threat

With Osimhen sidelined, Aleksey Batrakov’s form could prove particularly important. The Russian midfielder has scored four goals in four Champions League appearances this season, including goals in each of his last three matches.

Osimhen and Yunus Akgün have contributed one goal apiece.

Buruk praised Batrakov’s professionalism and hunger to play, while acknowledging that fatigue and an injury sustained during international duty had affected his latest performance.

Galatasaray have won all seven competitive matches since losing to Barcelona, combining five Süper Lig victories with their European successes against Lille and Stuttgart.

Buruk’s teams have also recorded four wins, one draw and three defeats against English opposition in eight Champions League meetings across his spells with Galatasaray and İstanbul Başakşehir.

Emery’s European pedigree presents a stern test, however. He guided Villa to their first Europa League title last season, eliminating Lille, Bologna and Nottingham Forest before beating Freiburg 3-0 in the final.

Villa have also won seven of their past 10 Champions League matches, scoring 26 goals and conceding 15.

Emery said his focus was on Galatasaray’s collective strength rather than their absences, highlighting their quality in attack and defense and the intensity generated by their supporters.

For Galatasaray defender Davinson Sanchez, the occasion offers another opportunity to demonstrate that the Turkish champions belong among Europe’s leading clubs.

“We are playing in the Champions League. There can be no greater motivation,” he said. “When we play opponents like these at home, we want to show that we are at this level.”

Sanchez added: “Whatever competition we are playing in, we want to lift the trophy.”

The match kicks off at 8:45 p.m. local time, with German referee Daniel Siebert in charge.