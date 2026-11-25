Senegal reclaimed its Africa Cup of Nations title on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) controversial decision to award Morocco the trophy following a chaotic final in January.

In a statement, CAS said it had unanimously upheld an appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

The ruling reinstated Senegal's original 1-0 victory after extra time, confirming the Teranga Lions as African champions for the second time, following their maiden triumph in 2022.

CAF controversially overturned the result in March, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory and the title after Senegal's players briefly walked off the pitch in protest over a late penalty awarded to the hosts with the final still goalless.

CAF's Appeals Committee based its decision on Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations regulations, which address breaches of competition rules and the consequences of abandoning a match.

The regulations state that if a team "refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered (loser) and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition."

However, Senegal's players eventually returned to the pitch and the final resumed.

The three-member CAS panel therefore concluded that the referee's decision to restart the final demonstrated that "the conditions for resuming the match had been met" and that Articles 82 and 84 were consequently "not applicable in this case."

"This is a huge decision because it is the first time that we have had to rule on the fate of a continental final," said Matthieu Reeb, director general of the Swiss-based sports court.

Mane hails 'joy' as Morocco vows to contest ruling

Senegal star Sadio Mané said the court's decision "fills us with joy," while Senegalese Football Federation President Abdoulaye Fall said the ruling "does justice to sport."

In an Instagram post, Mané sent his "respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and Morocco players. They had a great run and can be proud of that ... The Senegalese and Moroccan people are brothers. Let's hope our passion for football continues to bring us together."

However, the Moroccan federation responded by pledging to "pursue all necessary legal avenues" to challenge the CAS ruling.

In a statement, it raised concerns over what it described as "contact" between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas, one of the three CAS panel members who issued the ruling, and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was announced.

The AFCON final in Rabat was goalless late in regulation time when hosts Morocco were awarded a controversial penalty, setting up extra time.

Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded the penalty following a video assistant referee (VAR) review after Brahim Diaz went down under a challenge inside the box, prompting fury among Senegal's players and supporters in the stands.

The decision triggered the chaos that followed, with most of Senegal's players walking off the pitch while away fans clashed with security personnel and attempted to enter the field of play.

Senegal's players eventually returned, and the match resumed after a lengthy delay. Diaz then missed the penalty, with his effort saved.

The match was ultimately decided by Pape Gueye's goal in extra time, and Senegal's players were celebrated as heroes upon their return to Dakar.

The Lions of Teranga also paraded with the trophy before a friendly against a club opponent at the Stade de France in Paris, two weeks after CAF stripped them of the title.

The Senegalese federation had denounced the decision as the "most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport."

Morocco, which went on to reach the quarterfinals of this year's World Cup in North America, has therefore still won only one AFCON title, in 1976.

Both nations secured qualification last week for the next Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next June and July.