Spain's confidence that it would host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final is fading as Morocco mounts an increasingly ambitious challenge to bring the tournament's biggest match to Africa.

When Spain, Portugal and Morocco secured the joint hosting rights, Spanish officials widely expected the final to be played on their territory.

A former world champion with established stadiums and a strong tourism infrastructure, Spain appeared the natural choice.

Portugal was not considered a serious contender, while Morocco's late entry into the bid led Spanish officials to assume it would not challenge for the showpiece.

That confidence has since given way to concern.

Morocco is now competing aggressively with Spain, putting forward plans for a $1 billion stadium near Casablanca that would become the world's largest soccer arena.

The contest has developed into a three-way race involving Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona's renovated Camp Nou and the proposed 115,000-seat Hassan II Stadium.

The dispute has also become entangled in Spanish domestic politics, tensions between Madrid and Rabat, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino's power struggle with European football authorities.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the frontrunner to become Spain's next prime minister following Sunday's election, has suggested the country should reconsider hosting the tournament if it cannot secure the final.

LaLiga President Javier Tebas has questioned Spain's chances, while Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida has admitted he is not optimistic, arguing that Morocco's ambition has not been matched by the Spanish government.

FIFA inspectors are visiting prospective host cities this month and next, although the governing body has not announced when it will select the final venue. The stadium near New York chosen to host the 2026 World Cup final was confirmed two years before the tournament.

Morocco presents united front

Morocco has rallied behind its campaign to host the final, with the government and football authorities backing construction of the Hassan II Stadium near Casablanca.

The proposed 115,000-capacity venue is central to the country's ambitions and would surpass every existing soccer stadium in size.

Spain, by contrast, has struggled with competing claims from Madrid and Barcelona, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both lobbying for their stadiums to host the final.

Moroccan supporters believe their country deserves the opportunity, particularly after its growing success on the international stage. The national team is currently fifth in FIFA's world rankings.

"Morocco deserves the final as much as Spain," said Bilal Jouhari, a 39-year-old football fan in Rabat.

He also dismissed suggestions that Spain should withdraw from the tournament if FIFA selects Morocco.

"Those who threaten to walk out if FIFA chooses Morocco as the final's host are just like those who abandon the game because they don't like the referee's decisions," he said.

Ricardo Trade, former CEO of the FIFA World Cup Organising Committee for Brazil 2014, said Spain should have resolved the final's location when the original bid was assembled.

"Spain is terrified of losing the final, a final they were absolutely certain they'd be hosting," said Trade, who also held senior positions at the 2016 Olympics and 2022 World Cup.

"You have Barcelona on one side saying what they want, and Real Madrid on the other also saying what they want, whilst Morocco seems to be very united on this World Cup project and has a stadium for 115,000 people."

The divisions became more apparent in September when Barcelona President Joan Laporta campaigned for the final to be played at Camp Nou, arguing that the Bernabeu had already hosted the 1982 World Cup final.

His intervention reportedly frustrated Spanish football federation (RFEF) officials, who feared the public disagreement would weaken Spain's position against Morocco.

A senior Portuguese official involved in the bidding process said Spain had underestimated Morocco's ambitions because it joined the original project later.

"They should have seen it coming," the official said.

RFEF Secretary-General Alvaro de Miguel rejected suggestions of divisions, arguing that having two potential stadiums gave Spain an advantage.

He also pointed to the difficult circumstances surrounding the original bid, which was assembled during a period of turmoil at the Spanish federation following former president Luis Rubiales' scandal at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"The atmosphere at the RFEF at the time was not the most conducive to a project of this scale, involving a range of complex interests," De Miguel said.

Political tensions and Infantino factor

The contest also reflects the complicated relationship between Spain and Morocco, particularly over migration and border security.

Tensions escalated in 2021 when thousands of people attempted to enter Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta.

According to an RFEF source, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez personally intervened in the bidding process, insisting on inviting Morocco to join during a bilateral visit to Rabat in 2018.

Three federation sources said the Spanish government and FIFA subsequently pushed for Casablanca to be included as a possible final venue. Sanchez's office declined to comment.

Infantino's relationship with Morocco has added another dimension to the contest.

The FIFA president is involved in a power struggle with UEFA, which has demanded his resignation over a proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup.

Tebas believes Morocco's support for Infantino could influence the decision.

"If Infantino stays on, Spain's chances of getting that final are negligible or non-existent," Tebas said in September.

Morocco's football federation has been among Infantino's strongest supporters, while the FIFA president has spent extended periods at the organization's recently opened regional headquarters in Rabat.

He is also the favorite to secure another term at FIFA's March congress, which will take place in Morocco.

However, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who has a close relationship with Infantino, could help Spain's campaign, according to a LaLiga source.

FIFA said it has no standard procedure for selecting the final venue and would make its decision following consultations with host cities, countries and governments.

Stadiums and infrastructure

Spain is highlighting its experience hosting major international events, including the 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, which was moved to Madrid following fan violence in Argentina.

Officials have also pointed to organizational problems during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, where Senegal's players temporarily left the pitch after a controversial penalty was awarded to Morocco.

Stadium capacity remains another important consideration.

Camp Nou is undergoing a $2 billion renovation and is expected to accommodate 105,000 spectators by the 2028-29 season. The renovated Bernabeu will have a capacity of approximately 84,000 following its $1.5 billion redevelopment.

Morocco's Hassan II Stadium, meanwhile, is expected to be completed in early 2028, according to Football Federation President Fouzi Lekjaa.

The project forms part of a broader infrastructure investment program. According to the International Monetary Fund, Morocco plans to spend approximately $19 billion between 2024 and 2030 on airports, stadiums, hotels and high-speed rail infrastructure.

Plans also include a railway station and highway connecting the stadium to Casablanca, approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) away.

However, Morocco still needs to improve its accommodation capacity. A FIFA technical assessment rated Casablanca's general hotel offering at 3.1, compared with five for Spain.

Trade said FIFA's decision would involve more than stadiums, hotels and transport, with the potential economic benefits to each host country also likely to matter.

Morocco views the tournament as an opportunity to expand its railway network and accelerate development around Casablanca, Lekjaa told state broadcaster 2M.

A Moroccan source familiar with the discussions argued that the final should go to the country with the largest stadium and that Africa deserves the opportunity to host the tournament's biggest match.

"It would be awkward, embarrassing, even, and would send the wrong message to Africa, one of the world's biggest producers of raw football talent, if the World Cup final were ultimately awarded to a non-African country with a smaller stadium," the source said.