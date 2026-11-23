Across Europe, nations often place greater prestige on results in UEFA competitions than on domestic league titles, with lifting the Champions League, UEFA Europa League, or UEFA Conference League viewed as the ultimate badge of honor.

Turkish football is no exception, yet the financial gulf between Europe’s spending powerhouses and the Süper Lig continues to frame every continental push and domestic twist.

When looking at European club competitions, economically stronger sides naturally hold a higher probability of lifting silverware. Even when financially modest clubs push toward a final, recent seasons have largely belonged to clubs from Europe’s wealthiest leagues.

Last season’s UEFA Champions League finalists illustrate that gap: winners Paris Saint-Germain carried a squad value of 1.36 billion euros ($1.48 billion), which is fourth globally, while runners-up Arsenal stood third at 1.38 billion euros.

In the UEFA Europa League, winners Aston Villa ranked 16th with a 633-million-euro squad value, compared with finalists Freiburg at 59th with 244 million euros. In the Conference League, meanwhile, winners Crystal Palace ranked 19th at 603 million euros, whereas finalists Rayo Vallecano, valued at 100 million euros, did not crack the global Top 100.

26-Year Wait

Since the Turkish Süper Lig was founded in 1959, Turkish clubs have claimed just two European finals and two trophies. In 2000, Galatasaray defeated an Arsenal side featuring stars such as Dennis Bergkamp, Marc Overmars, Patrick Vieira, and Thierry Henry under manager Arsene Wenger to capture the UEFA Cup, then claimed the UEFA Super Cup on Mario Jardel’s golden goal against Real Madrid.

In the 26 years since, Turkish clubs have reached quarterfinals but have not returned to a major European final. Galatasaray, whose squad is now valued at 381.5 million euros, eliminated Juventus to reach the Champions League’s round of 16 last season – a campaign regarded as a success.

UEFA’s association coefficients offer another measure of that record. Each country’s clubs earn points through European results and competition bonuses. Their combined total is divided by the number of participating clubs, and five seasons of results determine the association’s overall ranking.

England lead with 107.685 points, followed by Italy with 91.732 and Spain with 86.493. Türkiye sit ninth with 53.075.

That position raises an uncomfortable question about the return Turkish clubs are getting from their investment. Their domestic ambitions and spending have yet to produce sustained success on Europe’s biggest stages.

Reality Check

For now, however, the immediate demands of the Süper Lig title race have returned to center stage.

Returning from the international break for Matchday 12, league leaders Galatasaray were forced to play away from their usual home ground due to pitch surface issues and fielded a heavily rotated lineup after five regulars returned injured from international duty, compounded by in-match injuries. Victor Osimhen, Colombia captain Davinson Sanchez and Senegal left back Ismail Jakobs were unavailable, while Barış Alper Yılmaz and Russian midfielder Aleksey Batrakov started despite carrying injuries before exiting.

Sitting 17th in the 18-team league, Samsunspor belied their table position, rallying from 2-0 down to pull within 2-1 and pressing until the final whistle before falling just short. The result kept Galatasaray on top while giving Samsunspor encouragement for the remainder of the campaign, even as Galatasaray pushed their Süper Lig home unbeaten streak under manager Okan Buruk to a record 42 matches. Yunus Akgün’s goal stood out as one of the week’s finest strikes.

Second-placed Trabzonspor squandered numerous chances before edging last-place Eyüpspor 1-0 at home, recording a six-match home winning streak in the league for the first time in 41 years. Eyüpspor remained bottom but showed promising signs ahead of midseason reinforcements.

Third-entering Amed Sportif suffered a sobering 2-0 home defeat to mid-table Çaykur Rizespor, powered by two goals from Gambian striker Ali Sowe, slipping to fourth and waking early from title dreams.

Title contender Beşiktaş trailed 2-0 in Konya before Konyaspor pulled level at 2-2, only for manager Vincenzo Italiano’s timely substitutions to spark a 4-2 road triumph, highlighted by standout goals from Konyaspor’s Jean-Luc Dompe and former Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahçe’s slide continued. In their second match under new manager Emre Belözoğlu, the four-time consecutive runners-up needed a 93rd-minute goal from Mason Greenwood to salvage a draw away against high-flying Kocaelispor.

The result left neither side satisfied, dropping Fenerbahçe nine points behind Galatasaray and dealing a heavy blow to their title hopes, while Kocaelispor’s players voiced clear frustration afterward over surrendering three points at the death.

Looking ahead

Next weekend brings a pivotal Süper Lig clash as Galatasaray visit title contenders Beşiktaş. First, both clubs face European assignments: Galatasaray host English side Aston Villa in the Champions League, while Beşiktaş host Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva in Batumi in the Europa League.

For Beşiktaş, next weekend’s derby offers a chance to trim the gap to three points and stay firmly in the title hunt; losing would widen the deficit to nine points, a major setback in the championship race. For Galatasaray, even a single point would suffice to preserve their lead, setting up a heavyweight showdown watched closely by every title hopeful.