Japanese FIFA presidential candidate Kozo Tashima has criticized Gianni Infantino's leadership, saying the governing body's reputation has deteriorated so badly that wearing its logo has become a source of embarrassment rather than pride.

The 69-year-old former Japan Football Association president, who is challenging Infantino alongside French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo, said FIFA urgently needs greater transparency, accountability and reforms to its decision-making process.

Speaking exclusively to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Tashima recalled an uncomfortable encounter at Zurich Airport in Switzerland, where people recognized the FIFA logo on his suit and questioned the organization's reputation.

"One example. At the Zurich airport with the FIFA logo in my suit. Some people say: 'Oh, you are the FIFA, it's so bad,'" Tashima said.

"But before I was always proud to wear the FIFA logo. But now is a little bit changed. Total change. That's why I'd like to change FIFA's image and the governance and more transparency."

Tashima said he would serve only one four-year term if elected, arguing that prolonged leadership can undermine accountability and prevent meaningful institutional change.

"I am currently putting together a manifesto, but basically I plan to serve for one term of four years," he told reporters in Tokyo.

"In those four years I plan to focus on changing governance at FIFA. I believe we have to make the processes within FIFA more transparent."

He reiterated that position during a separate news conference, where his candidacy was likened to Don Quixote, the idealistic protagonist of Miguel de Cervantes' classic Spanish novel, suggesting he was embarking on an almost impossible mission.

Tashima acknowledged that he faces an uphill battle against Infantino, who is seeking another four-year mandate at the March 18 election and remains the overwhelming favorite to secure a fourth term.

The election will be decided by FIFA's member associations, each of which holds one vote. With Nepal suspended, 210 federations are eligible to participate. An unofficial AP survey suggests Infantino already commands enough support to win a secret ballot.

Despite the odds, Tashima insisted he would remain in the race while exploring possible cooperation with Diallo, who is considered the stronger challenger and has backing from European football authorities.

The Japanese candidate said he had spoken briefly with Diallo by telephone and hoped to meet him in Europe to discuss their respective campaigns and whether they could coordinate their efforts.

"Maybe next week or in December we will talk about the future campaign strategy. And then we will decide how to cooperate together, or withdraw. But now I will fight until the end," he said.

He added that their shared objective was to restore FIFA's credibility, although discussions could reveal differences over how best to achieve that goal.

"The main goal is to bring FIFA back onto the right track, and we are looking at various options to achieve that," Tashima said.

Tashima declined to identify the member associations that supported his nomination, describing the information as confidential and saying FIFA should disclose it if it considers that appropriate.

His challenge to Infantino follows a series of disagreements over the president's leadership and decisions surrounding the World Cup held earlier this year in North America.

Tashima was particularly critical of Infantino's reported attempt to bring private investment into FIFA's commercial operations by selling part of the organization's commercial rights to a private company. The proposal was subsequently abandoned following widespread criticism.

He also questioned Infantino's handling of an incident involving the United States national team, alleging that the FIFA president intervened to overturn a red-card suspension imposed on forward Folarin Balogun after pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The decision would have allowed Balogun to feature in a crucial match against Belgium, although the Americans lost 4-1.

Infantino acknowledged speaking with Trump but maintained that the matter had been handled by FIFA's independent judicial bodies.

Tashima, who sits on FIFA's 37-member Council, said Infantino had never adequately explained the decisions to the governing body's senior leadership.

He argued that FIFA's president should not exercise prolonged control over the organization without sufficient scrutiny, reinforcing his call for term limits and stronger institutional oversight.

"Big power leaders should not be a long time sitting on the seat," Tashima said.