Former Argentina striker Carlos Tevez has confirmed that Lionel Messi will feature in his testimonial match next month and expressed confidence that Cristiano Ronaldo will also join the celebrations, potentially placing the two biggest rivals of modern football on the same team for the first time.

The match is scheduled for Dec. 20 at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, where Tevez began his professional career and returned in 2018 before retiring four years later.

The 42-year-old former forward played alongside Messi for Argentina and shared the Manchester United dressing room with Ronaldo during his loan spell at the English club from 2007 to 2009.

Messi, 39, and Ronaldo, 41, have spent much of their careers on opposite sides of football's biggest rivalries, most notably during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid. Their numerous encounters in El Clasico helped define an era of European football, but they have never represented the same team.

Tevez is hopeful of changing that at his farewell match, although Ronaldo's participation has yet to be confirmed. The Argentine has previously expressed his desire to bring both superstars together and indicated that he intends to contact his former Manchester United teammate personally.

Ronaldo, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, could face scheduling difficulties because of his club's commitments in December. Nevertheless, Tevez remains optimistic that the Portuguese forward will accept the invitation.

Messi's participation has already been confirmed, with organizers announcing his appearance in an Instagram post that described it as a great honor to welcome the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The event, promoted under the slogan "Apache's Last Dance" and also referred to as "Adiós Apache," will bring together several prominent figures from international football. Among those scheduled to attend are Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon, former Boca Juniors midfielder Juan Román Riquelme and former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

Other notable names associated with the occasion include former Argentina internationals Sergio Agüero and Martín Palermo, as well as Leandro Paredes. Arturo Vidal, Patrice Evra and former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar have also been linked to the gathering.

The proposed format is expected to feature a Boca Juniors side against a team made up of Tevez's friends and former teammates, creating an opportunity to reunite players from different stages of his career.

Tevez's connection with Boca runs deep. He rose through the club's ranks before establishing himself as one of Argentina's most prominent forwards, winning the 2003 Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup.

His career subsequently took him to Brazil, where he played for Corinthians, before moving to England with West Ham United. He later joined Manchester United, winning Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League, before moving across Manchester to join City.

At Manchester City, he contributed to the club's 2011 FA Cup triumph and its 2012 Premier League title. He later moved to Juventus, winning Serie A titles during his two-season spell in Italy, before returning to Boca and spending time with Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Tevez retired in June 2022 at 38, citing personal reasons, including the death of his father. He also won Olympic gold with Argentina in 2004 and earned more than 70 international appearances.

The Dec. 20 gathering will provide a final opportunity for Tevez to celebrate his playing career at the stadium where his journey began and where he enjoyed some of his greatest successes.