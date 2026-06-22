Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has reaffirmed full support for head coach Vincenzo Montella, insisting the national team will not change direction despite growing scrutiny during the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Speaking at Arizona Athletic Grounds as Türkiye began preparations for their decisive Group D match against the United States, Hacıosmanoğlu praised the widespread support from fans both in the U.S. and across Türkiye, while also acknowledging the emotional toll of recent results on players, staff and supporters.

He highlighted the team’s recent progress as the foundation for continued trust, pointing to achievements such as reaching the European Championship quarterfinals, promotion to the top tier of international competition, and ending a long absence from the World Cup stage. He credited Montella and his technical staff alongside a young squad he described as central to the country’s football future.

While accepting that disappointment has followed the latest performances, Hacıosmanoğlu urged patience and unity, arguing that the group remains in development and will be the core of Türkiye’s next several international cycles. He said responsibility is shared across the entire football structure, from management to players, but rejected the idea of panic-driven decisions.

The federation president also reacted strongly to what he described as abusive and divisive public commentary, saying criticism had in some cases crossed into disrespect toward players. He warned against narratives that undermine team unity and said constructive criticism is acceptable, but personal attacks are not.

Reiterating his stance on continuity, Hacıosmanoğlu dismissed speculation about coaching changes and stressed stability. He said leadership must remain consistent and described Montella as part of a long-term project rather than a short-term solution.

He closed by calling for collective backing ahead of the crucial match against the United States, framing the moment as one that requires cohesion rather than division as Türkiye seek to revive their World Cup hopes.