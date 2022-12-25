Trabzonspor pulled off a crucial upset on Saturday, dispatching Turkish Spor Toto Süper Lig leaders Fenerbahçe 2-0 at home after a monthlong hiatus due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The visitors, Fenerbahçe showed a glimmer of hope in the first half when forward Joshua King struck the woodwork, but that was the extent of their luck.

To further exacerbate the situation, the 57th minute saw the Yellow Canaries reduced to 10 men when Portuguese midfielder Miguel Crespo was given his marching orders for a nasty foul on Abdulkadir Omur.

Crespo had been cautioned prior to the halftime whistle and the subsequent second half infraction did not do him any favor.

Trabzonspor shattered the stalemate in the 61st minute as Maxi Gomez expertly rounded off a breathtaking one-on-one.

At the death of the match, Egyptian forward Trezeguet's shot in the box to beat Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, sealing Trabzonspor's triumph at the Şenol Günes Sports Complex.

Fenerbahçe remain top with 29 points accrued in 14 games followed by Galatasaray and Medipol Başakşehir who have 27 points each.

The victorious Black Sea Storm sit fourth with 26 points.

On Sunday, Galatasaray will face off against Istanbulspor in a crucial home match to bolster their position on the log.