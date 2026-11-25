Trabzonspor will look to return to winning ways in the UEFA Conference League when they travel to Bulgaria to face CSKA Sofia on Thursday, aiming to strengthen their position in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

The Turkish side head into the fourth round of the league phase in 12th place with six points from three matches, while CSKA Sofia are struggling near the bottom of the standings, having collected just one point from their opening three fixtures.

The match will take place at Stadion Balgarska Armija in Sofia, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 p.m. Türkiye time.

Trabzonspor made an encouraging start to their European campaign, opening with a 4-2 away victory over Finland's KuPS Kuopio before defeating Scotland's Heart of Midlothian 2-0 at home.

However, their momentum was checked on Nov. 5 when German side Freiburg claimed a narrow 1-0 victory in Trabzon, leaving the Black Sea club with six points and in a competitive position ahead of Thursday's encounter.

The league-phase format awards automatic qualification for the round of 16 to the top eight teams, while clubs finishing between ninth and 24th enter the knockout-phase playoffs. Trabzonspor will therefore be eager to collect another three points as they attempt to move closer to the automatic qualification places.

CSKA Sofia, meanwhile, face a considerably more difficult situation.

The Bulgarian club opened their campaign with a 2-1 home defeat against Monaco before drawing 2-2 away to Nordsjaelland. They subsequently suffered another 2-1 loss against Panathinaikos, leaving them with one point from a possible nine.

The hosts have little room for further mistakes if they are to keep their European ambitions alive, particularly with the top 24 places required to advance to the knockout rounds.

Despite their disappointing continental results, CSKA Sofia have shown greater consistency in domestic competition. They have been considerably more competitive at home and will hope that familiar surroundings can help them produce a stronger performance against the Turkish visitors.

Trabzonspor, on the other hand, arrive in Bulgaria with considerable confidence from their domestic performances. They have won nine of their last 10 matches across all competitions, with their only defeat during that period coming against Freiburg.

Thomas Reis' men have responded positively since that European setback, defeating Eyüpspor 1-0 on Nov. 22 to maintain their strong domestic form.

The victory also continued a productive run that has seen Trabzonspor collect important results against Gaziantep, Rizespor and Alanyaspor, providing encouragement ahead of their return to European competition.

Their opening victory against KuPS was particularly significant, ending a run of nine consecutive away defeats in major European competitions. They will now attempt to record consecutive away victories in Europe for the first time since 2013.

The encounter will also represent the first meeting between the two clubs in European competition.

Trabzonspor will have to cope with several absences as they seek another important result. Aral Şimşir, Franculino Dju, Arseniy Batagov and Tim Jabol-Folcarelli are among the players expected to miss the match, while veteran defender Stefan Savic could be rested.

The absences could force Reis to adjust his selection, although the visitors retain considerable attacking options, including Mohamed Salah, Paul Onuachu and Ernest Muçi.

CSKA Sofia will be equally determined to take advantage of home support and revive their European campaign. Their previous struggles against Turkish opposition, however, provide another challenge, with the Bulgarian side having lost five of their seven previous encounters with Turkish clubs, winning once and drawing once.

Trabzonspor will also face a unique atmosphere in Sofia without their travelling supporters. The club's fans have been handed a one-match away-support ban following spectator incidents during the match against KuPS Kuopio, meaning they will not be allowed to attend Thursday's fixture.