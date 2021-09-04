Turkey defeated Gibraltar 3-0 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game Saturday.
Halil Devişoğlu scored at minute 54 with Hakan Çalhanoğlu shortly after at minute 65. With Kenan Karaman sealing the deal at minute 83.
Turkey's team is facing the Netherlands on Tuesday, followed by the match against Norway in early October.
Previously, Turkey drew with Montenegro 2-2 on Wednesday.
