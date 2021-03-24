Turkey got a decisive 4-2 win against European heavyweights the Netherlands in a Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match late Wednesday.

Turkey’s veteran superstar Burak Yılmaz, who plays for LOSC Lille in France’s Ligue 1, did a hat-trick as Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor’s brilliant goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır also shined, saving a penalty at the last minute of the match played in Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

The match was officiated by English referee Michael Oliver, who was accompanied by linesmen Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett. Paul Tierney was the fourth official.

Yılmaz scored the opener in the 15th minute and scored a penalty 20 minutes later to bring the score to 2-0.

Later on, Italian giants AC Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored a long-range goal in the 46th minute.

The Netherlands got a lifeline with two consecutive goals in the 75th and 76th minutes by Davy Klaassen and Luuk de Jong to bring the score to 3-2.

In the 81st minute, Burak Yılmaz took the center stage once again, converting a free kick into a goal with a perfect shot, concluding the score.

Just before the end of the match, Turkey’s goalie Uğurcan Çakır clinched an amazing save in a penalty by the Netherlands’ Memphis Depay.

The Turkish national team will be playing two more matches this week. They will travel to Norway on Saturday before coming face-to-face with Latvia next Tuesday.

The match was the first for the Crescent-Stars in 2021. The match against the Netherlands has been the national team’s 587th official match.

Turkey played its last match against Hungary on Oct. 18, 2020 in the UEFA Nations League, where it lost 2-0.

Turkey-Netherlands ties

Turkey faced the Dutch the last time in the Euro 2016 qualifiers. It was undefeated in both home and away matches. It had to settle for a draw in the away match before handing the Netherlands a 3-0 defeat in Konya thanks to the goals by Oğuzhan Özyakup, Arda Turan and Burak Yılmaz.

The two teams have so far faced each other eight times in official matches with Turkey winning only two of them.