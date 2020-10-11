The Turkish national team drew 1-1 with Russia in the UEFA Nations League group match on Sunday.
Russian Anton Miranchuk scored the first goal in the match, while Turkey's goal came from Kenan Karaman.
Turkey will take on Serbia on Oct. 15 in the Nations League, while Germany will face Ukraine and Switzerland.
