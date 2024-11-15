Türkiye host Wales at the Kadir Has Stadium in Kayseri on Saturday for a pivotal UEFA Nations League League B Group 4 showdown.

A win would cement Türkiye’s place atop the group and secure promotion to League A with a game to spare.

Brimming with confidence, the Crescent-Stars have been on a tear since their goalless draw against Wales in Cardiff on matchday one.

Vincenzo Montella's side has strung together three consecutive wins, scoring eight goals.

The highlight was a dramatic 4-2 triumph over Iceland in Reykjavik, sealed by late strikes from Arda Güler and Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the dying minutes.

Currently, Türkiye leads the group with 10 points, two clear of second-placed Wales.

The team’s home form further bolsters their confidence; they are unbeaten in their last seven Nations League matches on Turkish soil, dating back to October 2020.

In their most recent home encounter against Wales in June, Türkiye cruised to a 2-0 win during Euro 2024 qualifying, with goals from Güler and Umut Nayir.

Injury concerns for Türkiye

Despite their strong position, Türkiye faces challenges with injuries.

Defensive stalwarts Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Çağlar Söyüncü, and Ozan Kabak are sidelined, along with İrfan Kahveci and Doğan Alemdar.

Captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu, poised for his 95th cap, will lead the midfield alongside Orkun Kökçü, while Real Madrid star Arda Güler takes on the playmaker role.

Aktürkoğlu, the joint-top scorer in the Nations League with four goals, is expected to spearhead the attack with Yunus Akgün and Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Wales’ bid

Wales, ranked 29th by FIFA, arrives in Kayseri hoping to keep their promotion dreams alive.

Craig Bellamy’s Dragons are unbeaten in their first four Nations League matches under his management (W2 D2). However, injuries have ravaged their squad.

Key players Kieffer Moore, Rabbi Matondo, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, and Owen Beck are all absent, along with Aaron Ramsey and Oli Cooper.

Veteran midfielder Joe Allen could anchor the center, supported by younger talents like Josh Sheehan, Jordan James, and possibly the uncapped Luke Harris.

Harry Wilson, who has been in red-hot form for Fulham with three goals in recent matches, is set to lead the attack alongside Brennan Johnson and Sorba Thomas.

Türkiye and Wales have clashed ten times in all competitions, with Wales holding a slight edge with four wins.

Their most recent encounter on Turkish soil dates back to 1981 when Wales claimed a narrow 1-0 win in World Cup qualifying.

However, Türkiye’s recent dominance, particularly at home, suggests a tougher challenge this time around.