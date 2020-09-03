Turkey will face Hungary in their first game of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on Thursday.
The game will kick off at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in the central Turkish city of Sivas at 9:45 p.m. local time (1845GMT).
The two countries are in Group 3 of League B, along with Russia and Serbia, who meet in Moscow on Thursday.
Turkey has four wins, six defeats, and two draws in 12 matches – including six friendlies – against Hungary.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.