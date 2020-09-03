Turkey will face Hungary in their first game of the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 on Thursday.

The game will kick off at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium in the central Turkish city of Sivas at 9:45 p.m. local time (1845GMT).

The two countries are in Group 3 of League B, along with Russia and Serbia, who meet in Moscow on Thursday.

Turkey has four wins, six defeats, and two draws in 12 matches – including six friendlies – against Hungary.