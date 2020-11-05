Turkey’s Demir Grup Sivasspor defeated Azerbaijani side Qarabag FK 2-0 on Thursday, clinching its first victory in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

The first goal of the Turkish contender, which was playing on its home field, was scored by Caner Osmanpaşa at the 11th minute.

In the 88th minute of the match, Sivasspor’s Kayode scored the team's second goal.

The central Anatolian team now ranks third in the group, while Qarabag is yet to secure any points, ranking fourth and last.

The teams will face each other again on Nov. 26.

Thursday’s match in Sivas marked the first meeting between the two clubs. The home field advantage was in part due to a decision last month by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) that club and national team competitions will not take place in Armenia or Azerbaijan until further notice due to the ongoing military conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Following the decision, UEFA offered Qarabag several neutral countries in which to play its matches, but the Azerbaijani side opted to play in Turkey due to the close ties between the two nations.

Qarabag played its Villareal clash in Istanbul’s Fatih Terim Stadium and will likely do so again when it hosts Sivasspor for Matchday 4 later this month.