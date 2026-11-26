Turkish football put club rivalries aside Thursday as Süper Lig teams rallied behind Beşiktaş following Georgian police violence against supporters displaying Palestinian flags in Batumi, while the Turkish Union of Clubs vowed to pursue action at the European level over UEFA's double standards.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor joined Istanbul Başakşehir, Kocaelispor, Alanyaspor, Gençlerbirliği, Göztepe, Erzurumspor, Gaziantep FK, Konyaspor, Samsunspor, Eyüpspor, Kasımpaşa and Çaykur Rizespor in expressing solidarity with Beşiktaş and its supporters through statements on social media.

The messages followed Georgian police violence against Beşiktaş fans during the UEFA Europa League clash with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva, which forced the match to be suspended in the 25th minute and left at least one supporter hospitalized.

Georgian police used pepper spray and batons against supporters displaying Palestinian flags while allowing Israeli flags in the stands.

The clubs condemned the treatment of Turkish supporters and raised concerns over security failures, extending their wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Turkish Union of Clubs condemned UEFA's double standards, describing the denial of Turkish teams' right to host Israeli opponents on home soil and in front of their own supporters as unacceptable.

The foundation stressed that football's unifying spirit, universal values and commitment to fair play must be upheld through justice, equality and impartiality.

It also pledged to pursue initiatives with European Football Clubs (EFC) to safeguard the rights and interests of Turkish clubs, address grievances and prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Istanbul Başakşehir criticized the decision to move Beşiktaş's home fixture to Georgia, saying it violated the principles of sporting justice and equality.

The Istanbul club stressed that standing together against injustices targeting Turkish football was a collective responsibility that transcended club rivalries.

Kocaelispor slammed UEFA for applying double standards by depriving Turkish clubs of their right to host Israeli opponents in their own country, emphasizing that protecting supporters' safety and rights was fundamental to football's universal values.

Konyaspor described the use of excessive force against Beşiktaş supporters expressing solidarity with Palestinians as unacceptable, calling on UEFA to reconsider its neutral-venue decision in light of the violence in Batumi.

Çaykur Rizespor called for a comprehensive investigation into the incidents, urging authorities to identify those responsible and take measures to prevent similar violence.

The club stressed that any restrictions on Turkish teams' right to play at home must be based on concrete grounds and that the same criteria should apply to all clubs under similar circumstances.

It also condemned the disproportionate use of force against Beşiktaş supporters expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, describing support for the oppressed as a humanitarian and moral responsibility.

Göztepe similarly criticized restrictions on Turkish clubs' hosting rights, stressing that the safety of every supporter attending a football match was the responsibility of both competition organizers and security authorities.

Gençlerbirliği emphasized football's potential to promote peace rather than deepen divisions, asserting that Türkiye was fully capable of ensuring the safety of visiting teams and their supporters regardless of nationality.

Gaziantep FK condemned the attacks on Turkish citizens before and during the match, saying such incidents were incompatible with the spirit of friendship, solidarity and fair play.

Erzurumspor and Alanyaspor also voiced solidarity with Beşiktaş, condemning the disproportionate use of force and wishing injured supporters a swift recovery.

Kasımpaşa stressed that football's principles of justice and equality must apply universally, rejecting UEFA's restrictions on Turkish clubs' right to play home fixtures in Türkiye.