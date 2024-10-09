Turkish female referee Elif Karaarslan has vehemently denied involvement in a sex tape allegedly featuring her and Orhan Erdemir, a Süper Lig referee inspector nearly three times her age.

Both officials have been sanctioned by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) following the emergence of the claims.

On Oct. 4, the TFF handed Karaarslan a 90-day suspension from football-related activities, while Erdemir received a 45-day suspension.

Their appeals were swiftly rejected by the TFF arbitration board.

The controversy centers around an alleged video that surfaced online, prompting a wave of media scrutiny. "I will have a long road ahead legally, but I will overcome in the strongest and most robust way," Karaarslan said, urging for public support. "Crying, screaming, and being sad are not things I would do. That is not me. I will stand by my cause until the end. I am just one of many who are being harmed – I hope I am the last."

Karaarslan's legal team has claimed that the video in question is a fabrication generated using artificial intelligence.

"A montaged video was published on social media, created entirely through AI from someone else's social media account, with no relation to my client," the lawyer said.

The statement continued, emphasizing the lack of clarity in the video, suggesting that the parties involved were digitally manipulated.

"Taking into consideration this montage video, created with malicious and deliberate intentions, poses a threat to anyone facing similar accusations in the future," it said.

The lawyer pledged to take legal action against those spreading false information and defamatory content about Karaarslan.

Meanwhile, Erdemir, who served as a FIFA referee from 1999 to 2002, expressed his devastation over the impact on his career.

"My career as a referee and observer, which I have proudly maintained for over 30 years without a single stain, has been turned upside down," he said. "My reputation in the eyes of my family, friends, and the refereeing community has been destroyed."