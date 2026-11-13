Belgium came from behind to beat Türkiye 2-1 on Thursday in Sergen Yalçın's debut as national team head coach, handing the hosts their fifth consecutive UEFA Nations League defeat.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler gave Türkiye an early lead with a spectacular free-kick, but Belgium struck twice in quick succession to secure victory in the Group A1 clash at Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir.

Türkiye started brightly and broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Güler curled a stunning long-range free-kick into the top-left corner, leaving Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens helpless.

Belgium equalized seven minutes later through Kevin De Bruyne after Jeremy Doku dribbled past Oğuz Aydın down the left flank and delivered a low cross for the midfielder to finish first-time.

The visitors completed their comeback in the 30th minute when Charles De Ketelaere scored from close range after Maxim De Cuyper collected the rebound from Diego Moreira's effort, which had been saved by Uğurcan Çakır.

Belgium went into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Yalçın made his first substitutions in the 58th minute, bringing Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Deniz Gül on instead of Orkun Kökçu and Enes Ünal, respectively.

A minute later, Çakır denied De Ketelaere from close range after the Belgian forward broke through Türkiye's defense.

Türkiye pressed for an equalizer in the closing stages, but Lammens denied Gül in the 82nd minute following a well-worked move involving Güler and Zeki Çelik.

The Belgian goalkeeper made another crucial save in the second minute of stoppage time, using his feet to keep out Çalhanoğlu's powerful shot from inside the penalty area.

The defeat left Türkiye without a point after five matches, while Belgium climbed to second place with nine points ahead of Thursday's clash between Italy and France.