Türkiye have been relegated from UEFA Nations League A to League B after Greece defeated Serbia 1-0 on Monday, leaving the Crescent-Stars among the two lowest-ranked fourth-place teams in the competition's top division.

Greece secured the decisive victory at the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos in the final round of League A Group 2 fixtures. Substitute Giorgos Masouras scored the only goal in the 69th minute, finishing from close range at the far post after a cross from captain Vangelis Pavlidis.

Serbia pushed for an equalizer in the closing stages, with Nikola Milenkovic coming agonizingly close when his looping header struck the crossbar in the 90th minute. Greece, however, held on to secure all three points.

The result had significant consequences for Türkiye's relegation battle. Serbia finished their six-match campaign with four goals scored and 12 conceded, giving them a goal difference of minus eight.

Although they also collected no points, their superior goal difference was enough to secure a place in the League A/B relegation playoffs.

Türkiye, meanwhile, finished Group A1 with an identical zero-point record but a worse goal difference of minus 11, having scored four goals and conceded 15. That left them among the two lowest-ranked fourth-place teams, resulting in automatic relegation alongside Czechia, who also finished their group with no points and a minus-11 goal difference.

Under the 2026-27 Nations League format, the two lowest-ranked fourth-place teams in League A are automatically relegated to League B. The other two fourth-place sides must compete in relegation playoffs against League B runners-up to retain their places in the top division.

Türkiye's difficult campaign came in their first appearance in League A, where they were drawn against France, Belgium and Italy in Group A1.

The Crescent-Stars lost all six matches, opening with a narrow 1-0 home defeat to France before suffering a 4-1 loss to Italy. They subsequently went down 3-0 away to Belgium, 3-1 to Italy and 2-1 at home to Belgium before closing their campaign with another 2-1 defeat against France.

Despite the disappointing results, Türkiye managed to find the net in four of their six matches. Arda Güler and Abdülkerim Bardakcı were among those to score in the closing stages of the campaign, but their contributions were not enough to prevent relegation.

Head coach Sergen Yalçın, who took charge during the campaign, oversaw the team in its closing fixtures as Türkiye struggled to compete against three established European sides.

France finished top of Group A1 with 13 points, securing qualification for the quarterfinals, while Belgium followed with 12 points to claim the other qualification spot. Italy finished third with 10 points and retained their place in League A.

Elsewhere, Greece's victory over Serbia lifted them to third place in Group A2 with 11 points, keeping them safely in the top division. Germany finished ahead of the Netherlands after recording a commanding 5-0 victory over the Dutch in the group's other decisive fixture.

Serbia's defeat condemned them to the relegation playoffs, despite finishing with a better goal difference than Türkiye and Czechia.

The League A/B relegation playoff draw is scheduled for Nov. 20, with the two-legged ties set to take place in March 2027 alongside the Nations League quarterfinals.