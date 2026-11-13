Türkiye will look to salvage some pride from a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign when they visit France in Bordeaux on Sunday, with new coach Sergen Yalçın facing another stern test as he attempts to revive the national team's fortunes.

The Crescent-Stars head into their final Group A1 fixture at the bottom of the standings with no points from five matches. They have scored just three goals and conceded 13, leaving them with a goal difference of minus 10 after five consecutive defeats.

France, meanwhile, need at least a draw to guarantee their place in the quarterfinals after suffering a damaging 3-1 defeat to Italy in Milan on Thursday. Italy and France are level on 10 points, with Belgium close behind on nine, setting up a decisive final round of matches.

For Türkiye, qualification is no longer a possibility. Their immediate priority is to avoid ending the campaign without a single point and give Yalçın a platform from which to rebuild a team that has struggled against Europe's leading sides.

The match also comes at a difficult moment for Turkish football, following the national team's group-stage elimination at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the subsequent departure of Vincenzo Montella.

A campaign that unravelled

Türkiye's struggles began with a 1-0 home defeat to France on Sept. 25, when Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal in the 54th minute. The result was followed by a 4-1 loss to Italy in Kocaeli, leaving the Crescent Stars with little room for error early in the campaign.

Things deteriorated further with a 3-0 defeat away to Belgium before another 3-1 loss to Italy. Türkiye then suffered their fifth consecutive defeat on Thursday, falling 2-1 to Belgium in İzmir despite taking an early lead.

The disappointing run ultimately cost Montella his job.

The Italian had previously overseen a successful period that included reaching the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 and guiding Türkiye back to the World Cup after a 24-year absence. However, the team's elimination from the 2026 tournament at the group stage, followed by four consecutive Nations League defeats, brought his tenure to an end.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) appointed former Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın on Oct. 20, handing him a four-year contract as it sought a fresh direction.

His first assignment offered little relief. Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler gave Türkiye a spectacular lead against Belgium with a long-range free kick in the 20th minute, but Kevin De Bruyne equalized seven minutes later before Charles De Ketelaere completed the turnaround in the 30th minute.

The defeat extended Türkiye's losing streak to five matches and left Yalçın with an immediate challenge to address the team's defensive shortcomings and lack of consistency.

Relegation concerns add to Türkiye's pressure

Although the final match cannot rescue Türkiye's qualification hopes, the result carries implications beyond the immediate standings.

UEFA has introduced an adjusted promotion and relegation system for the 2026-27 Nations League as the competition prepares to transition to a three-league structure in 2028-29.

Under the revised format, the two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League A will be automatically relegated to League B. The two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams, alongside the two lowest-ranked third-placed sides, will enter promotion-relegation playoffs against League B runners-up.

Türkiye's position at the bottom of Group A1, combined with their minus-10 goal difference, leaves them seriously exposed to relegation. A victory in Bordeaux would not change their final position in the group, but it would improve their overall record and potentially influence their standing among League A's fourth-placed teams.

More immediately, avoiding a sixth consecutive defeat would provide a much-needed confidence boost for a squad beginning another period of transition.

Arda Güler remains a key figure

Much of Türkiye's attacking responsibility will again fall on Güler, whose free kick against Belgium provided one of the few encouraging moments of an otherwise difficult campaign.

The 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder remains central to the team's creative ambitions, but Türkiye need more consistent contributions from their attacking players if they are to trouble France.

Experienced midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu, recalled by Yalçın, will also be important in providing leadership and stability. Barış Alper Yılmaz offers another attacking option, while the defensive unit must find a way to limit the space and opportunities available to France's forward line.

Yalçın has already begun making changes to the squad inherited from Montella, but the limited time available means his immediate challenge is to establish greater organization and confidence rather than attempt a complete tactical overhaul.

France face a different kind of pressure

France will approach the encounter with a quarterfinal place within reach, although Thursday's defeat to Italy exposed weaknesses that Zidane will want to address before the final group match.

The French opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Türkiye before beating Belgium 1-0 away from home. They subsequently drew 1-1 with Italy and defeated Belgium 4-1, building a strong position before their trip to Milan.

Against Italy, Michael Olise gave France an early advantage in the 10th minute, but Francesco Pio Esposito equalized before Davide Frattesi put the hosts ahead in the second half. Esposito added a penalty to complete Italy's 3-1 comeback victory.

The result was France's first defeat under Zidane, who took charge in July following Didier Deschamps' departure. It also ended their unbeaten start to the Nations League campaign and increased the importance of Sunday's encounter.

With Italy and Belgium also meeting in Brussels, France cannot afford to approach the Türkiye fixture casually. A draw would guarantee their progression to the quarterfinals, while a victory would strengthen their position heading into the knockout stage.

The home crowd at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux should provide additional motivation, but Türkiye's willingness to play without the pressure of qualification could make the visitors an awkward opponent if they find greater discipline and attacking confidence.

For Yalçın, however, the bigger challenge is restoring belief in a team that has endured a difficult year. A first point of the Nations League campaign, particularly against one of Europe's strongest national sides, would offer a measure of relief and a more encouraging starting point for the months ahead.