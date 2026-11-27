Turkish officials have condemned Georgian police over what they described as the disproportionate use of force against Beşiktaş supporters during a UEFA Europa League match in Batumi, Georgia, after clashes between fans and security forces temporarily halted the game and triggered a diplomatic response from Ankara.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi spoke by phone Thursday with his Georgian counterpart, Sulkhan Tamazashvili, to discuss the incidents during the fifth-round match between Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Beer-Sheva and express Türkiye's concerns over the treatment of Turkish supporters.

According to a statement from Türkiye's Interior Ministry, Çiftçi voiced concern over the use of force and called for measures to ensure that all Turkish fans could return home safely.

Tamazashvili told his Turkish counterpart that UEFA officials had confiscated the supporters' Palestinian flags, emphasizing that Georgian state authorities had no involvement in that decision.

He also said he had dispatched his deputy minister to the stadium following the disturbances.

The diplomatic exchange came after Beşiktaş supporters displayed Palestinian flags and a banner reading "Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine" during the match, which was moved from Istanbul to Batumi over security concerns.

Beşiktaş fans display messages supporting Palestinians during the UEFA Europa League league-phase match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Images from the stadium showed fans waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans before Georgian police intervened with excessive force.

Officers used pepper spray and surrounded a supporter who had unfurled a Palestinian flag, according to reports from the stadium.

The confrontation escalated into clashes between supporters and police, forcing Danish referee Morten Krogh to suspend the match in the 26th minute. Players and officials from both teams returned to the dressing rooms as disturbances continued in the stands.

Georgian police use tear gas to disperse Beşiktaş fans during the UEFA Europa League league-phase match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Beşiktaş players attempted to calm their supporters before order was restored. The teams eventually returned to the pitch, completed a five-minute warm-up and resumed the match from the point at which it had been stopped.

Beşiktaş won 2-1.

Georgia's Interior Ministry said three police officers were injured and 16 people detained following the clashes.

It rejected claims that the police response had been triggered by the display of Palestinian flags and banners, insisting that confrontations had begun before supporters entered the stadium.

The ministry said police had taken measures to allow fans to march safely from Europe Square to Batumi Arena but accused some Beşiktaş supporters of behaving aggressively, ignoring police warnings and disrupting public order.

It alleged that some fans threw objects at officers during the march and continued their violent conduct inside the stadium, damaging infrastructure and throwing seats at law enforcement personnel.

"Some supporters continued their violent and provocative actions inside the stadium area. They damaged the stadium's infrastructure, particularly the seats. They threw seats at law enforcement officers, putting their lives in danger," the ministry said.

It added that police had taken what it described as appropriate measures, including the use of special equipment, to maintain public safety and prevent further violence.

Georgian police use tear gas to disperse Beşiktaş fans during the UEFA Europa League league-phase match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran condemned the police intervention, arguing that peaceful expressions of support for Palestinians should not be used to justify violence against football fans.

"I strongly condemn the disproportionate police intervention against our fans during the Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel Be'er Sheva match held in Batumi, Georgia, as part of the UEFA Europa League," Duran said.

"Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people through peaceful means should never serve as a justification for violence or intervention," he added.

Duran also praised Turkish clubs for standing behind Beşiktaş supporters and congratulated the Istanbul side on its victory.

Several Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, Başakşehir, Erzurumspor and Samsunspor, expressed solidarity with the supporters and criticized the use of force.

Türkiye's Football Federation (TFF) also condemned what it described as the unacceptable conduct of Georgian police toward Beşiktaş fans inside and outside the stadium before and during the match.

Georgian police use tear gas to disperse Beşiktaş fans during the UEFA Europa League league-phase match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel Be'er Sheva at Batumi Stadium, Batumi, Georgia, Nov. 26, 2026. (DHA Photo)

Beşiktaş said it had lodged a complaint with UEFA over the treatment of its supporters and was working with Türkiye's consulate general in Batumi to address the situation.

"We have launched initiatives with our consulate general in Batumi and UEFA regarding the disproportionate use of force against our supporters by security forces," the club said, adding that it would monitor developments until all fans had returned safely to Türkiye.

A Beşiktaş employee told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that five supporters were receiving medical treatment in hospital. Türkiye's private DHA news agency also reported that some fans required medical attention after police used pepper spray.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Beşiktaş chairman Serdal Adalı and said he was closely following developments, the club said.

The incidents also prompted Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to contact his Georgian counterpart, Maka Botchorishvili.

Turkish diplomatic officials in Tbilisi and the consulate general in Batumi were at the stadium to help protect the rights and safety of Turkish citizens, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The match had been moved to Georgia after UEFA announced last month that Turkish authorities had informed the governing body that Istanbul could not host the fixture for safety and security reasons.

The incident unfolded against the backdrop of strained relations between Türkiye and Israel over the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Erdoğan has repeatedly rebuked Israel over the Gaza genocide, while expressions of solidarity with Palestinians have become common at Turkish football matches through flags, banners and chants.