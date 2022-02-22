The European football governing body UEFA is highly likely to move the 2021-22 Champions League final from St. Petersburg due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the BBC reported Tuesday.

Russia has recognized two separatist regions in Ukraine and built up troops, with a full invasion feared by the West.

Several Western countries, including the U.K., introduced sanctions against Russia in response to the move and against that backdrop, UEFA is viewed as being highly unlikely to attempt to host the game in Russia.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Parliament Tuesday that there was "no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries."

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, in the meantime, said she had "serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies."

"We won't allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize his illegal invasion of Ukraine," she added.

UEFA was assessing the situation before making a decision but it is set to be looking for a new venue at short notice for the third year running, according to the Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).

English sides Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool and holders Chelsea are still in the competition.

Russian champions Zenit St. Petersburg are also in European action. It will visit Real Betis of Spain in its Europa League playoff second leg on Thursday and the game is scheduled to go ahead.

Russia held the 2018 football World Cup and is due to host a Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi on Sept. 25.

Western governments are rushing out sanctions against Russia. The supply of Russian gas to Germany is also in focus.

German second-division football club Schalke, sponsored by the German subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom, said it was following events in Ukraine "with great concern."

"Schalke will observe and evaluate further developments and strongly appeal for peace – to protect the people affected by the crisis," a statement said.

The club added it was "aware of their special role among German sports clubs" and that "those responsible at the club are in constant dialogue with the long-standing main sponsor".

Gazprom is also a major UEFA sponsor. Germany will host UEFA's men's Euro 2024 tournament.

German Football Federation (DFB) interim president Rainer Koch told the braodcaster ARD: "It's a very delicate situation that can change hourly, and of course, we're all keeping an eye on it."