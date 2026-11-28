French prosecutors have opened two investigations into violent clashes involving supporters of Marseille and Bulgaria's Levski Sofia during a Europa League match, after six Bulgarian fans were hospitalized, including one who suffered a brain hemorrhage and a fractured skull.

The Marseille prosecutor's office said Friday that one investigation would examine allegations of aggravated assault by Marseille supporters, while the second would focus on incitement to hatred following Nazi salutes and other provocations by Bulgarian fans.

The violence at Thursday's match at the Stade Velodrome, which Marseille won 1-0, prompted condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Separate clashes at another Europa League fixture in Georgia also raised concerns over security at European football matches.

Reuters photographs from Marseille showed masked and bloodied supporters wielding improvised weapons and metal pipes during a brawl. Images also captured fans attacking one another through a netted fence separating sections of the stadium.

A Reuters photographer said the violence began after a visiting supporter made a Nazi salute. Levski Sofia, however, maintained that its supporters were attacked first by Marseille fans.

"CCTV footage is currently being analysed," the Marseille prosecutor's office said in a statement announcing the investigations.

Marseille police said 11 Bulgarian supporters were injured during the disturbances, while six were taken to hospital.

Levski Sofia accused masked supporters of attacking its fans with batons and flares. Some Marseille supporters reportedly set off flares and attempted to breach the barriers as security personnel struggled to contain the situation.

French authorities had introduced additional security measures before the match, significantly reducing the number of tickets allocated to Levski supporters and restricting their movements around the stadium.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said it would seek a thorough investigation into the violence. Marseille also announced that it would conduct its own review while cooperating closely with law enforcement authorities.

Radev said he had spoken by phone with Macron, with both leaders condemning the violence.

"We share the position that aggression and violence have no place in civilized Europe," Radev wrote on Facebook.

He thanked Macron for his personal involvement, the medical assistance provided to injured Bulgarian supporters and the measures taken by French authorities to protect Bulgarian citizens. He also called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Macron said he had condemned "with the utmost force" the violence targeting Bulgarian supporters, stressing that such behavior had "no place in sport or in public space."

He assured Radev that those responsible would face consequences.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez also condemned the incidents, saying: "Violence, racial hatred and provocation have no place in our stadiums."

A protest was scheduled to take place outside the French Embassy in Sofia later Friday.

The disturbances in Marseille were followed by clashes at another Europa League match between Turkish club Beşiktaş and Israel's Hapoel Be'er Sheva in the Georgian city of Batumi, where the referee was forced to suspend play for 30 minutes.

The fixture had been moved from Istanbul for what UEFA described as safety and security reasons.

Clashes in the stands prompted Danish referee Morten Krogh to halt the match in the 26th minute. Police subsequently entered the stands, while television footage showed one supporter being carried away on a stretcher.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that police used pepper spray to control the situation.

Beşiktaş condemned what it described as "disproportionate force" by security personnel and said some of its supporters had been prevented from entering the stadium. The Turkish side eventually secured a 2-1 victory.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu defended the country's policy of refusing to host Israeli clubs, which was introduced after Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 incursion into southern Israel.

A person at Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said Ankara had summoned Georgia's ambassador over the incidents in Batumi, demanding a full investigation and legal action against those responsible.

Türkiye also called for accountability over what it described as unnecessary force used against Turkish citizens during the clashes.

European football's governing body UEFA said it had appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to investigate both incidents and examine the available evidence.