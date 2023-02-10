UEFA has provided 200,000 euros ($214,000) on Friday to help with relief work in Türkiye, the country that will host the Champions League final in June.

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Mehmet Büyükekşi had previously announced UEFA had offered around 300,000 euros as a show of solidarity.

To organize more fundraising activities in the days leading up to the final on June 10 in Istanbul, it is also coordinating work among its 55 member associations to contribute to a disaster relief fund.

Initial donations included 150,000 euros from UEFA to the TFF and a combined 50,000 euros for the UEFA Foundation for Children charity to support two organizations working in the disaster area in southern Türkiye and Syria.

Moments of silence will be held before games next week in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, UEFA said. One European competition game will be held in Türkiye on Thursday. Trabzonspor will host Basel in the Europa Conference playoff round and players will wear black armbands.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes on Monday killed more than 20,000 people and devastated the region.