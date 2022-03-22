European football governing body UEFA said Monday it would allow clubs to register a maximum of two eligible players from the Russian and Ukrainian clubs for the remainder of the season's continental competitions over the Ukraine invasion.

"The UEFA Executive Committee today decided to amend the regulations of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League, 2021/22 UEFA Europa League and 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, and to allow clubs to register a maximum of two new eligible players," UEFA said in a statement

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to include a provision permitting clubs to register a maximum of two additional players, which were previously registered with a club affiliated to the UAF or the FUR and whose contracts have been suspended."

The amendment will also apply to teams competing in the Women's Champions League.

World governing body FIFA earlier this month opened a special transfer window to allow foreign players and coaches to temporarily leave Russian and Ukrainian clubs and sign for new teams due to the crisis.

"The foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (June 30, 2022)," FIFA said in a statement.

"The suspension of a contract ... will mean that players and coaches will be considered 'out of contract' until June 30, 2022, and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind," it added.