Football's veteran superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will learn Friday their opponents in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will almost certainly be their last.

The two biggest names in the game have collected a host of club and individual honors as well as continental trophies with their countries but neither has managed to crown their career with the ultimate prize of World Cup glory.

Portuguese forward Ronaldo, who is 37, and Argentine Messi, 34, are set to feature in their fifth World Cup finals – no player has appeared in six.

The nearest Ronaldo came to winning the tournament was his first attempt in Germany in 2006 when Portugal lost in the semifinals to France.

Messi's Argentina was the runner-up in Brazil in 2014 where it lost to Germany in the final in Rio.

Ronaldo has not said anything about whether he will try to make a record sixth World Cup appearance or retire from international football after this year's tournament but his age suggests this may well be his final attempt.

Messi, however, dropped hints that he might step away from national duties at the end of the World Cup.

"I don’t know what I will do after the World Cup. I am thinking about what is coming," Messi told reporters after last week's win over Venezuela. "After Qatar, I will have to reassess many things."

Portugal and Argentina are expected to be among the top seeds, in pot one, meaning they will avoid a direct confrontation with one of the favorites in the four-team group stages.

France, Brazil favorites

Defending champion France and five-time World Cup winner Brazil are the bookmakers' favorites, with England, semifinalists four years ago, also fancying its chances.

Although European champion Italy failed to qualify for the finals, the continent has plenty of serious contenders with Belgium, Spain and Germany also in the frame.

Twenty-nine of the 32 teams will be in the draw, with qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean concluding on Thursday.

Three slots will remain empty in Friday's draw to be filled by the two intercontinental playoff winners and the last European playoff winners – from the matches delayed by the war in Ukraine.

Scotland plays Ukraine in June for the right to face Wales for the last spot.

Hosts Qatar have been put in Group A and the other places will be drawn out of four pots based on the FIFA rankings to be set on Thursday.

The countries occupying positions 8-15 in the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in pot 3.

Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders.

The draw is designed to ensure no group has more than one team from the same continental qualification zone apart from Europe. No group can have more than two UEFA nations.