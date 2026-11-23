Dusan Vlahovic scored twice and Leandro Trossard delivered a decisive late strike as Beşiktaş weathered a furious second-half comeback to defeat Konyaspor 4-2 Sunday in Week 12 of the Turkish Süper Lig.

In a wide-open, six-goal thriller at Konya Büyükşehir Stadium, the Black Eagles squandered a two-goal halftime cushion before roaring back in the closing stages to claim all three points on the road.

Beşiktaş seized control early, breaking the deadlock in the 10th minute. Following a pass from Wilfred Ndidi that sparked a scramble inside the penalty area, Vlahovic reacted quickest to the loose ball and fired a crisp finish into the back of the net.

Konyaspor nearly answered eight minutes later when Jean-Luc Dompe curled a dangerous free kick that narrowly cleared the crossbar.

The hosts threatened again in the 27th minute as Jackson Muleka connected with a pinpoint Dompe cross, only for Beşiktaş goalkeeper Alexander Nübel to gather his header comfortably.

Just as Konyaspor began building momentum, Beşiktaş doubled their advantage in the 34th minute. Ndidi turned creator once more, lofting a clever chipped pass over the backline into the box, where Vlahovic cushioned the ball with a smooth first touch before slotting home his second of the night to make it 2-0.

Refusing to fold before the break, Konyaspor carved out a lifeline in the 42nd minute. Gathering a pass from Deniz Türüç, Dompe unleashed a precision strike from outside the penalty area past Nübel to cut the deficit in half heading into halftime.

Konyaspor Rally

Energized by their late first-half breakthrough, Konyaspor emerged from the locker room on the front foot and leveled the score in the 62nd minute. Deniz Türüç whipped an inviting cross from the right flank and striker Enis Destan rose above his marker to power a header past Nübel for a 2-2 tie.

With the home crowd in full voice and momentum swinging toward the Anatolian side, Beşiktaş turned to their attacking depth to regain control. In the 79th minute, Ernest Poku laid the ball off cleanly to Trossard and the Belgian winger unleashed a thunderous drive from outside the penalty box that flew into the net to restore a 3-2 lead.

Konyaspor pushed numbers forward in search of a second equalizer, testing Nübel from long range through Mostafa Mohamed in the 85th minute, but the German shot-stopper stood firm.

Beşiktaş put the result beyond doubt in the third minute of stoppage time. Amir Murillo slipped a pass in from the right wing to Vaclav Cerny, who controlled the ball inside the penalty area and drilled a low finish into the bottom corner to seal the 4-2 triumph.

With the win, the Black Eagles remain third in the league table with 25 points from 12 outings, while Konyaspor remain dangerously close to the drop zone with just eight points.

Elsewhere, an early strike by Ozan Tufan saved Trabzonspor from losing points to the league's bottom dwellers Eyüpspor.

Thanks to the 1-0 victory, the second-placed Black Sea Storm now continue their pursuit of the title with 28 points – just three off league leaders Galatasaray.

In Sunday's other games, Izmir-based Göztepe secured a narrow 0-1 road win over Erzurumspor while Kasımpaşa claimed all three points at home with a 2-1 win over Kasımpaşa.